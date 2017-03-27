In life, there are no second chances. But if Joe Biden could have done it all over again, he would have run for president. And he thinks he could have won.

“The answer is that I had planned on running for president, and although it would've been a difficult primary, I think I could've won,” Biden said during an interview at Colgate University. “I don’t know. Maybe not, but I thought I could've won.”

Biden revealed that he decided against running after the death of his son, Beau. During the Democratic primary, there were consistent rumors that Biden might jump in to take on Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders but the vice president was clear that he was still putting family first.

“I don’t regret not running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time,” he said. “But do I regret not being president? Yes.”

The argument for Biden is similar to the case made for Bernie Sanders: that he would have more effectively appealed to the progressive base of the party and would have been able combat Trump’s personality in the general election.

However, Biden’s own track record in presidential elections isn’t very impressive. He first ran for the White House in 1988 ended in accusations of plagiarism, while his second run in 2008 fizzled out before Barack Obama picked him to be his running mate.

That said, even though Biden is 74-years-old, he hasn’t closed the door on running for president again in 2020.