Recently on GOOD
Saudi Arabia has an app for tracking women. Human rights groups are calling for Google and Apple to shut it down. Send a message to Saudi Arabia that the country’s treatment of women is unacceptable.
Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy. Body autonomy means that a person has the right to whatever they want with their own body.
Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman. Here’s one clever way to fight back against double standards.
Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls. Mattel adds two Barbies with disabilities to its new line of dolls.
A UK ad featuring a ‘sexy’ Theresa May has been pulled after sexism accusations. The UK has a sexism in advertising ban that goes into effect later this year.
Google and Apple are taking heat for publishing the most sexist app on the planet. Need to track your wife or daughter? We’ve got the app for you.
This viral story of how Karl Lagerfeld helped a 7-year-old stranger design her birthday costume is pure gold.
Recent
Projects
