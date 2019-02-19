This viral story of how Karl Lagerfeld helped a 7-year-old stranger design her birthday costume is pure gold.

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, and the fashion world is paying their respects. Vogue editor-in-chief called him a “giant among men,” while Chanel CEO Alain Wertheimer said Lagerfeld was "ahead of his time.”

But an outside-the-box tribute posted by journalist Svenja O'Donnell, might just be the tribute of all tributes. At seven-years-old, O’Donnell collaborated with Lagerfeld on a rebellious, rule-breaking outfit. O’Donnell posted her memory on Twitter.

Lagerfeld once referred to himself as “very much down to Earth. Just not this earth.” In the 1980s, the iconic fashion designer reinvented Chanel when he became the brand’s creative director. He was also the creative director of Fendi and founded his own Lagerfeld label. Lagerfeld’s style has been described as blend of “high fashion and high camp.” He is survived by his equally-iconic white cat Choupette.