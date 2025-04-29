Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

Siblings fight over the silliest things, from the last slice of pizza to whose turn it is to take out the trash. But they always have each other's backs. When Maverick Francisco Oyao learned his parents couldn’t afford a prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey, he was disappointed but determined. Maverick decided to make her a beautiful winter ball gown himself. He documented the entire process on Facebook, and it quickly went viral.

It all began when their school announced the Junior and Senior Prom. Maverick shared that his sister, in her final year of junior high, really wanted to attend. Feeling heartbroken, Maverick decided to make her a dress himself, ensuring she wouldn't miss out on the special night.

The amazing dress began as an ambitious sketch. Maverick Francisco Oyao

Learning from scratch

Maverick, who has a Bachelor of Culture and Arts Education with no background in design, turned to the internet for guidance. He browsed YouTube and Google to study various ball gown designs. He took inspiration from Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco's Spring and Summer Collection. He then conceptualized and sketched his design, choosing blue and white to match the prom's winter ball theme.

He knew the challenges of making the dress but never backed out. In his post, he said, "The untold story of a loving [elder brother]." "I didn't expect that I could do this on time. I even doubted myself if I could do this or not because the concept is different from what is already being done. But God is really good. He did not abandon me."

The end product was a masterpiece as Maverick was able to create an incredible skirt using royal blue fabric, adorned with white satin ribbons in a criss-cross pattern. To enhance the skirt's beauty, he added white plastic flowers with crystal beads. For the bodice, Maverick hand-painted a beautiful ombré that blended seamlessly with the skirt. The finishing touch was a pair of dramatic butterfly sleeves.

Big brother energy

In the Facebook post, Maverick wrote, "The only ball gown is required which is the rent is very expensive, maybe mama and papa can't afford it, I told her you might not be able to continue or what because where do we get a rental? And she insisted that she really wants to join because it's her last year in Junior High." He then decided to do it himself.

The final product, made entirely by hand, was a whimsical masterpiece Maverick Francisco Oyao

"I've done my part very well as your supportive brother and I will never get tired of supporting you, that's your brother's promise to you." He even singled out a note for his sister, "I hope I make you happy this Valentine's Day. Even though we didn't get your wish for the best dress, for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it. Your brother loves you so much."

Going viral

Since going viral for the handmade prom dress he created for his sister, Lu Asey, back in 2020, Maverick Francisco Oyao has become one of the brightest rising stars in Philippine fashion.

Maverick had no formal training—just YouTube tutorials, raw talent, and a whole lot of heart. That was more than enough. He’s since made it to the Top 5 in the Philippine Fashion Circle Awards, judged design competitions, and dressed beauty queens, all while staying rooted in Zamboanga City.

What sets his work apart? Gowns that blend modern glamour with traditional Mindanaoan influences. His designs are bold, deeply Filipino, and completely his own.

Maverick hasn’t worked under a big-name designer, but he doesn’t need to. That one viral dress opened doors. Now, he’s sketching wedding gowns, mentoring new talent, and walking into rooms that once felt impossible.

His sister, Lu Asey—the original muse—has mostly kept a quieter profile. She’s now in college, still modeling some of Maverick’s newest pieces, and always cheering him on. Their bond hasn’t faded. If anything, it’s stronger.

That prom night didn’t just change one evening—it changed both of their lives.

This article originally appeared last year.