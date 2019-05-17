  • Trending
Culture

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look.

by Pamela Ross

May 17, 2019 at 14:10
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to come under fire for allegedly appropriating Indian culture with her fashion choices. She posted an outfit to Instagram that not everyone appreciated.

via Instagram

Kim’s headpiece created a stir among her followers, in addition to the weird-ass Photoshopped background.

via Instagram
via Instagram
via Instagram
via Instagram
via Instagram
via Instagram

Naturally, Kim had her defenders.

via Instagram
via Instagram

What say you, Internet? Did Kim appropriate Indian culture with her outfit? Or are people scrutinizing her look too much?

Share image by Shutterstock. 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards. 

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look.
