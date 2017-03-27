Recently on GOOD
-
The Program That Helped Make Tech Great In America Is In Serious Trouble Apple, Google, Twitter, and Facebook really need to pay attention to this one
-
LeBron James Makes Impassioned Plea For Better Leadership In Youth SportsAfter being named to Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders list, he says who the real leaders are
-
United Airlines Bans Passengers Wearing Leggings, Setting Off A Firestorm Of Controversy A key detail has been overlooked amid the angry discussion of United’s policy
-
Bernie Sanders To Introduce A ‘Medicare For All’ Bill To Congress “President Trump, come on board. Let’s work together”
-
Lyft Is Letting Customers Round Up Their Tabs, Donating The Difference To Causes Of Their Choice The feature will allow users to donate money every ride—without even thinking about it
-
Trump Voter Shocked Her Husband Is About To Be Deported She thought “the good people” could stay
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.