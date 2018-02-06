  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill.
    by Erin Canty
  3. 3 3
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit
    by Robbie Couch
Communities

On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom 

by Abby Sewell

February 6, 2018 at 7:20
Copy Link
Photo by Patrick Baz/Catharsis-LCDT.

THE GOOD NEWS

A drama therapy program in a Lebanese prison provides restorative justice while creating policy change.  

 

On a stage in Lebanon’s Roumieh Prison, a play is unfolding. In front of an audience that includes judges and members of parliament, the actors bring the scenes to life. But these aren’t your typical thespians; they’re inmates.

In one scene, a middle-aged man with a shaved head explains that he was a militia commander in Lebanon’s civil war before being told to give up his weapons and go home in 1991, after the war’s end. “That’s a reason to take drugs!” he remarks to the younger inmate sitting beside him before summoning a troupe of fellow inmates for a song-and-dance number.

In another scene, a Palestinian refugee with an unkempt beard gives a rambling reminiscence about his beloved donkey, Johar, which he believes to be imprisoned in Israel.

The play, “Johar … Up in the Air,” is part of a long-running project by the Lebanese nongovernmental organization Catharsis, headed by actress and director Zeina Daccache. Since 2007, Daccache and her team have been carrying out drama therapy programs with inmates in Lebanese prisons and others living on the margins of society, including patients in mental health and drug treatment facilities, migrant domestic workers, and refugees.

We ask people not to say that ‘this guy was in jail, so he’s no longer a human.’ Everyone makes mistakes – there is no one infallible.

When funding allows, the therapy workshops are developed into original theater performances. Some have been developed into documentary films. The publicity generated by the plays, in some cases, has led to legal reforms.

Daccache said the idea of working in the prisons came at a moment in her own life when she felt trapped: during the monthlong war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in 2006.  

As airstrikes rained down on Lebanon, killing hundreds and disabling the airport, Daccache and her neighbors in Beirut remained hunkered down in their homes.

“I felt I was in a prison myself,” she said. “I was in prison for a month – how about those who are in prison for years and years?”

Daccache already had experience as a drama therapist. And she had an idea of what theater would look like in a penal setting, having assisted Italian director Armando Punzo with his theater program in Italy’s Volterra prison. She consulted with Punzo while setting up the program in Lebanon.

After a yearlong process of navigating the country’s bureaucracy to get all the required permissions, Daccache began her first series of workshops in Roumieh Prison in February 2008. The work culminated in the 2009 production of “12 Angry Lebanese,” an adaption of the American courtroom drama “12 Angry Men.”

Daccache works on an adaptation of “12 Angry Men” staged with inmates. Photo by Dalia Khamissy/Catharsis-LCDT.

The play was central to a campaign that led to the implementation of a law — one that was on the books but never applied — allowing for reduced sentences for good behavior.

Later plays that dealt with the plight of female prisoners and migrant domestic workers helped to usher in new domestic violence laws and the repeal of a regulation restricting migrant workers from having romantic relationships.

A new hope

The most recent production, “Johar … Up in the Air,” which was performed at Roumieh Prison in May and June 2016 and subsequently turned into a documentary, focused on prisoners serving life sentences and on mentally ill inmates, who are effectively also sentenced to life in prison.  

Under Lebanese law, mentally ill inmates convicted of a crime must be held “until cured” – an impossible standard to meet, Daccache said, especially given that most Lebanese prisons provide no psychiatric care. Only Roumieh has a small psychiatric unit, known as The Blue House. But there is no psychiatrist on staff; NGOs send in staff periodically to provide treatment.

Prisoners enact their play “12 Angry Lebanese.” Photo by Dalia Khamissy/Catharsis-LCDT.

The Blue House residents could not act in “Johar … Up in the Air” themselves, so other inmates portrayed some of their stories. Since the play’s production, draft laws have been introduced that would abolish the “until cured” requirement and ease the process of getting a life sentence reduced.

Daccahe said when she first embarked on the prison theater work, she did not plan to make it into an advocacy project.

“I only intended to do drama therapy and theater,” she said. “But once you are inside and you hear the stories of the inmates, there is no way you don’t become an advocate.”

Over the course of the project, many of the inmates begin to take responsibility for their actions and grow in empathy, she said.

“Everyone who comes to the drama therapy sessions, they are people who want to work on themselves,” she said.

Roger Khoury acted in “Johar … Up in the Air,” playing the former militia commander, while serving a five-year sentence for drug trafficking – the last of several stints in rehab and prison. Khoury said the drama program was one of the few things that gave him hope.

“Only there I felt myself to be a human,” he said. “I felt myself to be outside, in freedom. I felt that I had value. I felt that there were people doing right.”

The project also gave him one last meeting with his mother, who died while he was in prison. His sister, visiting from Canada, brought his mother to see the special performance of “Johar … Up in the Air” for inmates’ family members. After the play, they sat together and ate fruit cocktails and cake and talked for hours.

Khoury was released recently, but his drug conviction means he can’t get a driver’s license, and finding work is difficult with a criminal record. He works under the table as a security guard and sometimes makes money on the side by buying cheap goods and selling them at a markup. He said he hopes the work by Catharsis will encourage others to give former inmates a chance.

“We ask the people not to say that ‘this guy was in jail, so he’s no longer a human,’” he said. “No, this guy did something wrong. Everyone makes mistakes – there is no one infallible.”

Share image by Patrick Baz/Catharsis-LCDT.

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics

Trump Jr. even laughed at it himself. by Tod Perry
Sports

In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA

Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country by Laura Kasinof
Communities

Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties 

Fighting for a cause has never been more fun.   by Jean Trinh
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
On A Theater’s Stage, Inmates Get A Taste of Freedom 
Recent
Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety 5 days ago An Ecologist Makes A Big Difference On A Small Island  6 days ago The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom 6 days ago Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter 6 days ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics 6 days ago The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Super Awesome  6 days ago Trump’s State Of The Union Ticket Has A Major Typo  7 days ago A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole 7 days ago Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe 7 days ago FEMA Is Ending Aid To Puerto Rico. But Locals Are Helping Each Other In Unexpected Ways   7 days ago Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms 7 days ago Millions Of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers