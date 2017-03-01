Once or twice per year, LEGO turns to its design-driven fans to suggest sets for production. To simply earn consideration, a proposed set has to garner 10,000 votes of support from the public, after which the shortlist (twelve qualifying ideas this year) gets reviewed and approved by the company itself. It’s a rare opportunity for die-hard fans to involve themselves in the company they love, so competition is fierce every step of the way.

Which is exactly why Maia Weinstock’s winning submission featuring Women of NASA is such an honor and an achievement.

Given the subject matter, which is dear to the hearts of Lego fans and non-fans alike, Weinstock’s not the only one celebrating this distinction and opportunity.

The announcement comes following the crescendo of awards season buzz for Hidden Figures, a film documenting the work of black NASA scientists Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. There’s no reason to believe the timing is anything other than a coincidence, but Katherine Johnson’s inclusion as a figure in the Lego set does mean she’s enjoying mainstream recognition for her work decades ago.

Lego announced the winner in a video featuring spokesperson Lise Dydensborg:

In the video, she states:

A big congratulations to 20tauri on becoming the next official LEGO Ideas fan designer! As a science editor and writer, with a strong personal interest for space exploration as well as the history of women in science and engineering, Maia Weinstock’s Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions. In particular those who’ve made a big impact through their work at NASA. We’re really excited to be able to introduce Maia’s Women of NASA set for its inspirational value as well as build and play experience.

On Lego’s site, the company states that the pricing, release date, and final design aren’t firmed up quite yet, but given the level of excitement regarding this announcement, those details will be big news.