  1
    Trump Earns Praise And Scorn For Comments To Wife Of Fallen Soldier During Speech
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  3
    Rep. Maxine Waters Explains Why She Skipped Trump's Speech In 5 simple Words
    by Stacey Leasca
  4
    Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny
    by Penn Collins
  5
    The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  6
    This Is Why Democratic Women Are Wearing White At The President’s Address
    by Stacey Leasca, Kate Ryan
  7
    Poppy Dadd’s Coming Out Tweet Is Shared Over 60,000 Times
    by Tod Perry
  8
    A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words
    by Penn Collins
  9
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
The Planet

The Next Fan-Designed Lego Set Will Celebrate The Women Of NASA

by Penn Collins

March 1, 2017 at 12:20
Copy Link

Once or twice per year, LEGO turns to its design-driven fans to suggest sets for production. To simply earn consideration, a proposed set has to garner 10,000 votes of support from the public, after which the shortlist (twelve qualifying ideas this year) gets reviewed and approved by the company itself. It’s a rare opportunity for die-hard fans to involve themselves in the company they love, so competition is fierce every step of the way. 

Which is exactly why Maia Weinstock’s winning submission featuring Women of NASA is such an honor and an achievement. 

Given the subject matter, which is dear to the hearts of Lego fans and non-fans alike, Weinstock’s not the only one celebrating this distinction and opportunity. 

The announcement comes following the crescendo of awards season buzz for Hidden Figures, a film documenting the work of black NASA scientists Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. There’s no reason to believe the timing is anything other than a coincidence, but Katherine Johnson’s inclusion as a figure in the Lego set does mean she’s enjoying mainstream recognition for her work decades ago. 

Lego announced the winner in a video featuring spokesperson Lise Dydensborg: 

In the video, she states: 

A big congratulations to 20tauri on becoming the next official LEGO Ideas fan designer! As a science editor and writer, with a strong personal interest for space exploration as well as the history of women in science and engineering, Maia Weinstock’s Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions. In particular those who’ve made a big impact through their work at NASA.

We’re really excited to be able to introduce Maia’s Women of NASA set for its inspirational value as well as build and play experience.

On Lego’s site, the company states that the pricing, release date, and final design aren’t firmed up quite yet, but given the level of excitement regarding this announcement, those details will be big news. 

Communities

Here’s Your Reality Check On The President’s Speech

Was it really worthy of applause? A panel of experts weighs in by Jordan Tama , Greg Wright , J. B. Silvers
Communities

Rep. Maxine Waters Explains Why She Skipped Trump's Speech In 5 simple Words

She never, ever, holds back by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Trump Earns Praise And Scorn For Comments To Wife Of Fallen Soldier During Speech

“He became president of the United States in that moment. Period.” by Eric Pfeiffer
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Just leaked: Big oil's secret VHS tape from 1991 that could have stopped climate change https://t.co/H5Zk2q2do3 https://t.co/HYxXuC3IRg
The Next Fan-Designed Lego Set Will Celebrate The Women Of NASA
Recent
Meet the History-Making Openly Gay Football Player
 about 2 hours ago The Next Fan-Designed Lego Set Will Celebrate The Women Of NASA about 2 hours ago Red Sox Legend Curt Schilling Gets Schooled On Twitter By Afghan War Veteran about 5 hours ago The Secret VHS Tape That Could Have Stopped Climate Change about 5 hours ago Here’s Your Reality Check On The President’s Speech about 8 hours ago Rep. Maxine Waters Explains Why She Skipped Trump's Speech In 5 simple Words about 8 hours ago Trump Earns Praise And Scorn For Comments To Wife Of Fallen Soldier During Speech about 19 hours ago This Is Why Democratic Women Are Wearing White At The President’s Address about 20 hours ago Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again about 20 hours ago
