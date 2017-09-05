20 Tweets That Show You What Life’s Like as a Lesbian

Here’s a list of 20 observations from hilarious lesbian voices on Twitter. Although no one person can speak for such a large and diverse group, they offer funny perspectives on dating, fashion, religion, and straight people.

Want to share this article on Facebook? Just copy and paste this link:

http://good-mag.co/LesbianObservations

Up Next On GOOD:

More GOOD



Did you catch the recent amazing performance by the Glass Animals at #GOODFest? Not to worry, you can check out one their incredible songs here:



In honor of #GivingTuesday, the Glass Animals played a concert for generosity at BAMcafé in Brooklyn, New York on November 29th. GOODFest Generosity was a celebration of progress, positivity, and the power of people to push the world forward. The show also featured performances by Madame Gandhi and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Check out http://www.goodfest.live for more clips. And support a classroom at http://www.donorschoose.org.