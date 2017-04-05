Recently on GOOD
-
San Diego Will Get To Vote On Whether It Wants A New Stadium The team owners may have learned something from the city’s voters rejecting an NFL stadium
-
Steve Bannon Was Just Removed From The National Security Council Trump just made his first good decision by reversing his worst
-
A New Park In Turkey Lets You Walk Among The Tree Tops Taking parks to the next level
-
The Hashtag #WhatAnxietyFeelsLike Reveals The Many Forms The Condition Can Take Reading the accounts, you quickly learn the disorder takes many different forms
-
Trump’s Approval Rating Can’t Stop Sinking Those polled believe Trump is “not honest”
-
PETA Publicly Called Out Nintendo For Letting Players Milk A Cow In A New Game The animal rights group is clamoring for a more realistic depiction of cow-milking
Recent
Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.