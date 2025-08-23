Recently, the major restaurant chain Crackle Barrel decided it was time to modernize its logo. They shifted from a charming, southern-styled grandpa in a rocking chair to a modernized, sleek, yet generic font. It's a sweeping trend amongst major brands trying to invigorate sales in a shaky consumer market.

Known for its simple, old-school comforts and southern hospitality, Cracker Barrel has found its market share dropping for years. Addressing the growing problem with a logo change seemed just the solution for which the company was looking. Dumping a familiar, friendly-faced character rocking next to a barrel for some sexy new letters has received some unexpected criticism. Simply, people don't like it, and it signifies there's a much bigger problem than a failed new logo.









The Herschel Way. Image supplied by Cracker Barell website.

Cracker Barrel's struggles in recent years go far beyond an unlikable logo. Here are the 4 big problems facing the company, and how they can be addressed:

Admit you messed up and bring the old Cracker Barrel logo back immediately

It's never easy to admit when you make a mistake. But when you do, the sooner you can own up to it, the better. Backlash from the public suggests, they don't like the new logo. Starting in the online right-wing circles, people were discussing the subject of the change. Many argue against the removal of Uncle Herschel, the man in overalls, sitting on the porch of the original logo. An article from Fox News Channel online claimed, "The 'Old Timer' has become a much-loved symbol to millions of Americans, evoking a feeling of rustic nostalgia, especially for those looking to grab a bite to eat while on a long road trip." A bit hyperbolic, but the sentiment is understood.

In one reddit thread titled The old Cracker Barrel logo is terrible and changing it is justified, comments by redditors highly suggest they disagreed:

"I find the old logo charming. The new one is flat and totally uninspired. Reject modernity."

"Minimalism is a plague. The new one has no character"

"You'd think they'd have made it look like an old timey sign... or a barrel."

"The new logo just looks boring."

"The man and barrel didn't muddy up the logo. Like, you can still read the words 'Cracker Barrel' and that's all that matters for your point, so they're just spending money on a new logo for ... no reason?"

"From what I see online it looks like they switched from a fairly distinctive style to something incredibly generic."

If someone attempts to post in favor of the change as a means of swaying public opinion, and then almost everyone disagrees, there's a problem. Not to just leave right-wing conservatives alone with a disappointed opinion, democrats found their own opportunity to chime in with a 'we don't like it either.'

Changing your logo because you think it will influence people to look past the problems of your company might seem innovative, but it's actually just lazy.

Bring back generous shareholder dividends

Stock price declining Image via Canva - Photo by Kenishirotie

Only a few years ago, Cracker Barrel was offering its shareholders a competitive dividend. Seeking Alpha, an online stock investment news site, reported in 2024 that the decision to reduce the dividend from $1.30 per share to $0.25 per share led to significant backlash. The company's stock price plummeted to a 52-week low after the initial change upset major investors. If Cracker Barrel wants to market itself as "regular people," perhaps it should be the kind of company that rewards average Americans who are literally invested in it.

Lower your prices even if you lose money in the short-term

With devaluing stocks and inflation, it's easy to see why the first instinct of a large, branded company would be to raise prices. The Takeout reported in early 2025 that the company increased menu prices by almost 5 percent compared to an industry average of less than 4 percent. Some might argue a risky strategy, but accepting losses in the short-term can actually lead to long-term success. Businesses often live day to day, short-sighted, looking to gain every economic advantage possible, regardless of future effects. Keeping prices steady because you know inflation is hurting your customers, too, signals you care about them and are in it for the long haul.

We all know wage inflation means you're paying your employees more

Can companies please stop complaining about paying their employees? Believe it or not, they could use the extra pennies on the dollar. When inflation goes up, it doesn't just mean you're paying more for burger meat and dairy products at your establishment. It means the average American is paying more everywhere.

How about you try to show you actually care about your workers, just like you say you value your customers? A quick side note, can you stop with the hidden fees? No more "kitchen appreciation" tax, automatic service charges, or adding $5 to the bill because we asked for extra basics, like sauce.

You can watch CNBC News weigh in with their thoughts about Cracker Barrel and the new logo here:

Every customer wants things to best serve them. It's fair that the transactional framework between consumer and brand might have different needs. But one of the most important components to any healthy and successful business is strong customer loyalty. And that is definitely a two-way street. Major brands survive on returning, brand-loyal customers. If these major companies hope to survive in an evolving and volatile economy, messaging and branding are better served by putting the customer first.