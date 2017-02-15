  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Expert Fortune Cookie Writer Quits Due To “Writer’s Block” 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Studies Link Long-Term Use Of Allergy Medicine To Mental Illness
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States

by Kate Ryan

February 15, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link
Image via Wikimedia

Shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, assistant library director Rebecca McCorkindale created a sign to let immigrants and longtime residents alike know “Libraries Are For Everyone.” It was a simple message, but it quickly gained global momentum. After publishing a blog post about the sign on February 2, McCorkindale checked her email the next day to find messages from librarians around the world wanting to use the image in their respective languages.

Some might consider it a bold move for a librarian to take a political stance during such polarizing times. But McCorkindale sees it as a rather simple choice, telling PBS, “Libraries are the heart of a community, for anyone and everyone that lives there, regardless of their background. And so we strongly believe that libraries are not neutral. We stand up for human rights.”

McCorkindale isn’t alone in this belief. The American Library Association, which provides resources to libraries across the country, has a code of ethics to maintain values of inclusivity, intellectual freedom, and social responsibility. In that vein, the Davenport Library in Iowa hosted a discussion about spotting fake news, Indiana University East’s library released a fact sheet about fact-checking, and several school libraries in Seattle have doubled down on efforts to teach children how to seek out the truth.

When it comes to immigration, libraries have a special place in helping immigrants adjust to their new home and culture. A survey conducted by the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences estimates 55 percent of new American residents visit a local library at least once a week. Whether they’re offering citizenship-related resources, English language lessons, after-school homework help, or test prep, libraries serve as invaluable hubs of information for newcomers.

Placing “Libraries Are For Everyone” signs next to displays featuring books about immigrant and refugee experiences lets newcomers know they are just as welcome as anyone else. In this way, librarians continue a tradition of standing up for marginalized communities while also defining a sense of community on the whole. As McCorkindale tells GOOD,

“Librarians have always been champions for their communities. We have core ethics that we adhere to every single day. Regardless of who the president is or what party is in power, we will continue to be information professionals and champions of social justice. I feel that currently we may be proclaiming these values much louder than usual, but only because we are aware that these values are being both questioned and threatened in many ways.”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming

It doesn’t just happen in far-flung countries  by Kate Ryan
The Planet

Over 180,000 Calfornia Residents Were Evacuated Over Suddens Fears Of Dam Collapse

Engineers are racing to repair the structure before more rain falls later this week by Penn Collins
Culture

A Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Your Woke Significant Other

Give me your heart and give me a bunker by Andre Grant
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
"Love Actually" Gets A Sequel With A SurpriseTwist https://t.co/bQ1lCEr1zV https://t.co/kqdJjKBBhD
Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States
Recent
The President Is Having A Very Weird Effect On Your Work Life  9 minutes ago Calorie Counter Reveals How Many Activities Are Better For You Than Sex about 1 hour ago Superstar Athletes ‘Stand Up’ To Speak About Their Experiences With Online Bullying about 2 hours ago Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States about 2 hours ago ‘The Deplorables’ Guide’ Should Be Everyone’s Go-To Handbook For Resisting Hate about 4 hours ago Michael Moore Calls For Trump’s Arrest about 4 hours ago Kellyanne Conway Denies Sending “Love you” Tweet To White Nationalist about 14 hours ago The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming about 21 hours ago Over 180,000 Calfornia Residents Were Evacuated Over Suddens Fears Of Dam Collapse about 22 hours ago A Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Your Woke Significant Other about 22 hours ago Michelle Obama's First Tweet Since Leaving The White House Is A Message Of Love about 23 hours ago How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers