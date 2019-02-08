This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 

Recently on GOOD
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes. Even Conservatives will agree with this.
-
Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. Introducing the Heroes and Sheroes postcard campaign. Introducing the Heroes and Sheroes postcard campaign.
-
This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need. They wanted to be sure the person really needed the help.
-
Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true. It’s important for people to benhonest when speaking about health issues.
-
10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened. To outsmart an adult, sometimes it takes a kid.
-
One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes. Slices of 77 different dance scenes mashed-up to create one viral video.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy