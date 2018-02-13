  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists
    by William Savinar
  3. 3 3
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Male Engineering Student Pens Letter Explaining Why Female Classmates Aren’t His Equals
    by Craig Carilli
  9. 9 9
    How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today   
    by Wendy Gilmartin
Culture

A Magazine Is Charging Men And Women Different Amounts For A Great Reason

by Penn Collins

February 13, 2018 at 16:23
Copy Link

THE GOOD NEWS:

A Canadian magazine is forcing its readers to confront the wage gap by charging different prices for its newest issue.

 

Discriminatory pricing experienced by men and women has long been a hallmark of inequality, but a magazine out of Canada is using that very practice to make a statement.

The latest issue of Maclean’s, a Canadian monthly magazine focusing on social issues, politics, and pop culture, is available to men and women at two different prices. As the gender pay gap benefits men with higher pay overall, the magazine is suggesting men pay a 26% premium to offset that benefit, creating the same “effective” price for people of all genders. That 26% disparity is higher than the reported 20% that permeates the U.S. workforce. 

In order to drive the point home and eliminate any confusion as to why the magazine is changing up its prices, Maclean’s sent this tweet of the magazine cover, which makes things clear for any prospective customer: 

Here is what the “men’s” and “women’s” versions look like on newsstands: 

A press release from Maclean’s outlines the rationale. 

“After years of stasis, pay equity is having its moment as the next beat in the cadence of the #MeToo movement. Our hope is that these dual covers stir the kind of urgent conversation here that is already happening elsewhere around the world.”

Lest the cynics among us think that this exercise by Maclean’s is just a pretense to grab another buck or two from guilt-ridden male readers… they won’t be keeping the money. The company states, "the $1.82 differential in our cover prices this month is being donated to those for whom the pay gap is most extreme."

Specifically, the money will be given to Indspire, a charity that will use the money to fund a scholarship for Indigenous women. 

Backing up what otherwise could serve as an empty marketing or goodwill stunt, the company has also addressed the issue recently with new articles focusing on the wage gap issue. 

It may not be a sustainable practice beyond this one issue, but it certainly has opened eyes to the issue by offering a real-life implication for men who haven’t experienced how the other half lives. 

Share image via Maclean’s.

Recently on GOOD
Design

Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists

Material Art Fair was a massive art event in Mexico’s capital, featuring dozens of galleries from 33 cities in 18 countries. by William Savinar
Innovation

This Texting Service Can Save Lives 

Crisis Text Line has taken help and intervention way beyond the telephone. And they’ve got the data to prove it. by James Poulos
Sports

Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects?

Rising global temperatures may make cities too warm to host the Winter Games in the future. by Warren Mabee
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Magazine Is Charging Men And Women Different Amounts For A Great Reason
Recent
We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think 5 days ago How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes 5 days ago Devoted Fans Are Getting Tattoos Of The Super Bowl's Most Famous Play. Welcome To Philadelphia. 5 days ago To Fight Malnutrition, A Little Diplomacy Goes A Long Way 5 days ago How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today    5 days ago How Black Male Athletes Are Redefining What It Means To Empower Women 5 days ago The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally  5 days ago In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition 6 days ago Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts 6 days ago The Surprising Reason American Teen Pregnancy Rates Are Dropping 6 days ago These Are The Storylines To Watch At The Pyeongchang Winter Games 6 days ago The Message Of This Native American Artist Is Clear: We Demand To Be Seen  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers