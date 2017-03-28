  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Random Act Of Sport: Students Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low
    by Stacey Leasca
  5. 5 5
    A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    3 Things The President Said In His ‘TIME’ Interview That Should Concern Every American 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Trump Is Causing A Massive Shift In Whether People Believe In Global Warming

by Leo Shvedsky

March 28, 2017 at 15:10
Copy Link

America is suddenly a country of believers. And they can thank President Trump.

A new study from Gallup finds that the percentage of Americans who self-identify as “concerned believers” in global warming has jumped to 50 percent (from just 37 percent in 2015), with the organization explaining:

A number of factors may influence Americans' attitudes about global warming, including the prominence of various pro- and anti-global-warming arguments, the sitting president's stance on the issue, the perceived reliability of climate science data, the state of the economy and unseasonably high or low temperatures leading up to Gallup's annual Environment poll.

Gallup says it’s the first time that a majority of Americans are now believers in the effects of global climate change.

(Gallup)

At the same time, the number of “cool skeptics” has plummeted to just 19 percent. And perhaps more importantly, those in the “mixed middle” have now dropped as well, with the implication being that Americans are finally getting off the fence when it comes to climate science.

It’s a stark contrast to consider on the same day that the president unilaterally pushed through executive orders rolling back several of President Obama’s signature initiatives designed to protect the environment. However, Gallup says these trends aren’t necessarily permanent, but it’s hard to deny the significance of a majority of Americans for the first time saying they are concerned about the environment in a meaningful way.

Still one of the most interesting findings may fly in the face of a common stereotype: Gallup says that those with college degrees tend to gravitate toward either end of the spectrum—meaning that a degree doesn’t necessarily ensure you believe in global warming, it could actually push you to the further end of the other side. 

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 

She costs New York City over $146,000 a day  by Tod Perry
Trump

Florida Congresswoman Urges The White House To Pay For Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Visits

His frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago are costing a fortune  by Tod Perry
Sports

How Trump Can Undo Everything Obama Did For Title IX

Should women athletes be worried about having protections rolled back? by Joseph Misulonas
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump Is Causing A Massive Shift In Whether People Believe In Global Warming
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families 6 days ago The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote 6 days ago Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps 6 days ago Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake 6 days ago When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family 6 days ago Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill  6 days ago This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use 6 days ago Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse 6 days ago A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye 6 days ago Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory  6 days ago Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like 6 days ago Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers