Woman Helps Ex-Husband Die Peacefully Believing Trump Has Been Impeached

If you’ve got to go, at least it’s with a sense of peace. And for Michael Elliott, that serenity came with the belief that President Trump has just been impeached.

Michael’s ex-wife Teresa told the Washington Post that during their last conversation she assured the 75-year-old that the controversial commander-in-chief was nearing his final days in office

“I told him that everything's going to be all right,” she told The Post. “And Donald Trump has been impeached.”

So, at least the president can now accurately claim that a Trump lie served some good.

Now, before you get too excited, remember that Trump hasn’t actually been impeached. Of course, Elliott’s death bed message might only be on a slight time delay, if you believe the professor who also predicted Trump’s astonishing victory.

Despite being divorced, the Elliott’s had remained “best friends” and Teresa was reportedly the last person the Portland, Oregon resident spoke with.

Michael Elliott sounds like he was an interesting man. Before settling into a more traditional business life, he was once part of a semi-professional basketball team that toured the country. Known by his teammates as “Skaggy Maggie,” the Virginia native dressed and played as a woman during those games. These and other fascinating details can be found in his obituary published in the Oregonian. But the part that has gone on to make national headlines was near the end, which reads:

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard. And the last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached.’ Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded.”