GOOD

Over 700 historians have signed a letter calling for Trump's impeachment

Tod Perry
12.18.19
via Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

History will be made on Wednesday when the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

If so, Trump will go down as the third president in U.S. history to be voted guilty of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors" as set out in the Constitution.

The articles claim that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress.

"Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances," the House Judiciary Committee report says.

"He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked. Accordingly, President Trump should be impeached and removed from office," the report continued.

RELATED: People are so ready to get rid of Trump #IHopeOurNextPresident is already trending on Twitter

Trump and his advisers repeatedly pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden. According to witness testimony, the Trump administration held up military aid to the country to pressure Zelensky to comply.

via US Embassy and Gage Skidmore

Over 700 historians have encouraged the House to impeach Trump by signing a letter that calls his actions "a clear and present danger to the Constitution."

Notable signatories are historians Jon Meacham and filmmaker Ken Burns.

We are American historians devoted to studying our nation's past who have concluded that Donald J. Trump has violated his oath to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States" and to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." His "attempts to subvert the Constitution," as George Mason described impeachable offenses at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, urgently and justly require his impeachment.

The signatories believe both articles of impeachment should be approved.

They say that Trump abused his power.

Among those most hurtful to the Constitution have been his attempts to coerce the country of Ukraine, under attack from Russia, an adversary power to the United States, by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabrication and legitimization of false information in order to advance his own re-election.

They also belive he obstructed Congress.

President Trump's lawless obstruction of the House of Representatives, which is rightly seeking documents and witness testimony in pursuit of its constitutionally-mandated oversight role, has demonstrated brazen contempt for representative government.

The historians also say that Trump is worthy of impeachment for being complicit in Russia's attempts to undermine U.S. democracy.

Collectively, the President's offenses, including his dereliction in protecting the integrity of the 2020 election from Russian disinformation and renewed interference, arouse once again the Framers' most profound fears that powerful members of government would become, in Hamilton's words, "the mercenary instruments of foreign corruption."

via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

RELATED: Fox News political editor says Biden will beat Trump and it won't even be close

This isn't the first time that historians have spoken unfavorably of President Trump. Earlier this year, the Siena College Research Institute'snstitute's (SCRI) Survey of U.S. Presidents found Trump to be the third worst president in U.S. history.

The institute surveyed 157 presidential scholars who ranked the chief executives on their attributes, abilities, and leadership skills as well as accomplishments foreign and domestic. Geroge Washington topped the 2018 ranking with Franklin Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson rounding out the top 5.

While politicians, the media, and voters are mired in the fog of the current political milieu, historians have the ability to put a president in the context of the nation's history. Trump will have to do a major about face for the remainder of his time in the White House to avoid being anything but a historical disappointment.

presidential history impeachment donald trump ken burns historians want trump impeached
Politics

Trump invited a pastor who said Jews are going to hell to speak at a White House Hannukah event

via Jeffrey Guterman / Twitter

President Trump has sent some pretty mixed messages about Jewish people throughout his political career.

He once tweeted a picture of Hillary Clinton next to a Star of David that read "Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!" He said that some of the neo-Nazis at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina who chanted "The Jews will not replace us" are "very fine people."

Keep Reading Show less
jewish people hell donald trump theology religious bigotry anti-semitism CNN robert jeffress hannukah
Politics

Nike is coming out with a 'modest' swimwear line which even includes a swim hijab

Many Muslim women wear modest attire, yet their needs aren't always catered to when it comes to the world of athletics. The lack of swimwear options is such a problem that "a lot of Muslim girls never learn how to swim," Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad told the New Yorker. Now, Nike has launched a new modest swimwear line specifically with the needs of those women in mind.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection comes from listening to athletes from diverse communities. They found a lack of options for female athletes, specifically when it came to swimwear. Many female athletes felt that most modest swimwear options leave them feeling weighted down or wondering if their hijabs would stay in place while swimming.


Introducing the Nike Victory Swim Collection | Nike youtu.be

Keep Reading Show less
hijab modest swimwear nike
Culture

Ford will cut down plastic use by recycling McDonald's coffee into car parts

McDonalds sells a lot of coffee. Over a billion cups a year, to be exact. All that coffee leads to a lot of productive mornings, but it also leads to a lot of waste. Each year, millions of pounds of coffee chaff (the skin of the coffee beans that comes off during roasting) ends up getting turned into mulch. Some coffee chaff just gets burned, leading to an increase in CO2.

Now, that chaff is going to get turned into car parts. Ford is incorporating coffee chaff from McDonalds coffee into the headlamps of some cars. Ford has been using plastic and talc to make its headlamps, but this new process will reduce the reliance on talc, a non-renewable mineral. The chaff is heated to high temperatures under low oxygen and mixed with plastic and other additives. The bioplastic can then be formed into shapes.

Keep Reading Show less
environment circular economy sustainablility green mcdonald's coffee waste ford