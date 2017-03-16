  • Trending
Mark Cuban On The Three Ways Trump Is Failing As President

by Tod Perry

March 16, 2017 at 14:30
Outspoken billionaire and host of TV’s “Shark Tank,” Mark Cuban has been very public with his feelings about President Donald Trump. In July 2015, he praised the then-candidate saying he was “probably the best thing to happen to politics in a long long time.” But by June 2016, he soured on Trump saying, “It’s rare that you see someone get stupider before your eyes, but he’s really working at it.” Cuban would go on to become a vocal #NeverTrump-er and supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

Now that Trump has been in office nearly two months, Cuban sat down with CNN’s  Jake Tapper and pulled no punches when asked about Trump’s presidency. Cuban believes that Trump lacks three major skill sets that are important in a president, saying he has “no leadership skills, no management skills, not very good communication skills.” Cuban believes that Trump’s poor leadership skills have created a negative culture in the White House which has led to a flood of press leaks.

In terms of Trump’s communication skills, Cuban thinks his inability to articulate any policy beyond the surface level is worrisome. “When it comes to communication skills, have you seen him answer any questions?” Cuban asked Tapper. “What’s the one topic you look at him and can say say ‘Boy he has in-depth knowledge’? And at some point you have to communicate an understanding of the issues. That’s where communication skills are critical.”

Cuban’s remarks come just a few days after he slammed Trump during a CNBC interview. In a panel discussion alongside car insurance marketplace The Zebra’s Adam Lyons, Cuban compared Trump to a dim-witted Ben Stiller character. “In terms of him personally, he’s the Zoolander president,” Cuban said referring to the 2001 comedy about the modeling industry. “His idea of efficiency is I would send him emails, his assistant would print it, he would write on it, and he would scan it. He doesn’t know how to use email.”

