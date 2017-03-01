Rep. Maxine Waters Explains Why She Skipped Trump's Speech In 5 simple Words

Recently on GOOD
Trump Earns Praise And Scorn For Comments To Wife Of Fallen Soldier During Speech “He became president of the United States in that moment. Period.”
-
This Is Why Democratic Women Are Wearing White At The President’s Address “We wear white to unite”
-
Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again The students pledged to focus on family time, activity, sleep, and reading.
-
Bob Harper May Have Suffered A Heart Attack, But Don’t Ditch Exercise Just Yet A cardiologist explains why
-
How To Make (A Libyan Tuna Sandwich) In America Why a suitcase full of canned fish spells home
-
3 Things You’ll Likely Hear From The President Tonight A few hot topics for his address to a joint session of Congress
.@MaxineWaters explains why she skipped @realDonaldTrump's speech: “I don’t honor this president.” https://t.co/hHsVQ48rol
