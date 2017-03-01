Rep. Maxine Waters Explains Why She Skipped Trump's Speech In 5 simple Words

California Rep. Maxine Waters has never been shy about sharing her feelings on President Donald Trump. She has been an outspoken opponent of the president’s since the day of his inauguration.

Waters, who has served under five presidents and protested alongside those at the Women’s March, has already introduced a bill calling for an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia, called for Trump’s impeachment, and even described his advisors as “a bunch of scumbags.”

Specifically she said, “I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are. Who are all organized around making money.”

So yeah, she doesn’t mince words.

On Tuesday evening, Waters was noticeably absent from the president’s first address to the nation and, believe me, it was no accident. In just five simple words Waters explained to the press, “I don’t honor this president.”

The rest of her statement continued:

"These are ceremonial exercises. These are exercises where we honor the president, and people are shaking hands, smiling. It is an occasion where people are basically sending the message that everybody’s working together, everything is going well. I don’t quite see it that way. I don’t honor this president. I don’t respect this president. And I’m not joyful in the presence of this president, and so I will not be attending tonight.”

Waters additionally told Mic she’s “prepared to interact with the president” when he shares his budget and his agenda. She did add a caveat to that adding she’ll likely “have to fight” that very agenda. Waters continued, "So let's not talk about this ceremony in relationship to public policy."

Check out her full interview with Mic below.