Michael Moore Creates “Trump Resistance Calendar”

Mark your calendars. This is where the resistance begins. Filmmaker and political activist Michael Moore has launched a calendar that serves as a guide for any and all who want to challenge the presidency of Donald Trump each step along the way.

The free “Resistance Calendar” helps users keep track of upcoming events by the day and even lets you add your own event to the mix, potentially serving as an innovative way for marginal groups to spread their message of protest to larger, like-minded constituencies.

Announcing the calendar on Twitter, Moore called it “A one-stop site for all anti-Trump actions EVERY DAY nationwide.”

Later, in a more detailed message on his Facebook page, Moore explained why he joined the effort:

“All hands on deck! It’s the only way we're going to beat him and lessen the damage he’s doing. Our goal is his removal from office -- and the defeat of any politician who isn’t with us. WE ARE THE MAJORITY.”

Moore has been actively capitalizing on his newfound influence since he accurately predicted why many disenfranchised, white voters were likely to swing in Trump’s favor. Since then, he has taken a number of bold steps to confront Trump, offering an action plan of resistance after the election. After Trump was inaugurated, Moore formally demanded Democrats in the U.S. Senate filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch, threatening to run primary campaign challenges against any who failed to oppose him.

Though it’s unclear how popular Moore’s calendar will be, or how effective it is in helping organize Trump protest efforts, it’s clear the Oscar-winning Moore isn’t resting on his fame and is firmly committed to crafting a second act in his already accomplished career as both storyteller and activist.