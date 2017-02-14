Michelle Obama's First Tweet Since Leaving The White House Is A Message Of Love

We haven’t heard much from Michelle Obama since President Trump’s inauguration last month. So, when the beloved former First Lady decides to share a message with the world, people pay attention.

Perhaps Obama sensed we needed something different than the barrage of arrows being slung at Trump from progressive leaders, activists and elected officials. Or, just maybe, she just figured Valentine’s Day was a good time to step back onto the social media stage. Either way, in a tweet that immediately went viral, Obama shared a photo of her and Barack, feet intertwined on a sun-drenched beach, with the words, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate.”

Being the doting husband that he is, Barack had technically gotten things started with a loving message of his own about an hour earlier from his own Twitter account: “Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you but it always feels new.”

And while not everyone is a fan of Valentine’s Day, the Obama’s back and forth sure seemed to generate a consistent response from the thousands upon thousands of replies their tweets received: