Culture

Michelle Obama's First Tweet Since Leaving The White House Is A Message Of Love

by Eric Pfeiffer

February 14, 2017 at 14:05


We haven’t heard much from Michelle Obama since President Trump’s inauguration last month. So, when the beloved former First Lady decides to share a message with the world, people pay attention.

Perhaps Obama sensed we needed something different than the barrage of arrows being slung at Trump from progressive leaders, activists and elected officials. Or, just maybe, she just figured Valentine’s Day was a good time to step back onto the social media stage. Either way, in a tweet that immediately went viral, Obama shared a photo of her and Barack, feet intertwined on a sun-drenched beach, with the words, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate.”

Being the doting husband that he is, Barack had technically gotten things started with a loving message of his own about an hour earlier from his own Twitter account: “Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you but it always feels new.”

And while not everyone is a fan of Valentine’s Day, the Obama’s back and forth sure seemed to generate a consistent response from the thousands upon thousands of replies their tweets received:

The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming 8 minutes ago Over 180,000 Calfornia Residents Were Evacuated Over Suddens Fears Of Dam Collapse 33 minutes ago A Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Your Woke Significant Other about 1 hour ago Michelle Obama's First Tweet Since Leaving The White House Is A Message Of Love about 2 hours ago How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People about 2 hours ago 14 Valentine's Day Sex-Foods You Already Have In Your Fridge about 3 hours ago Watch The Most "Loving" Movie Of The Year about 4 hours ago 5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships about 5 hours ago The Hazards Of Tinder In The Trump Era about 6 hours ago This Indie Rocker Has Started A Company To Provide Legal, Health, And Educational Services To Musicians about 7 hours ago Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump's Disgraced National Security Advisor  about 9 hours ago UConn Women's Basketball Team Records 100th Straight Win about 13 hours ago
