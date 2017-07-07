Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Food Poisoning Expert Reveals The 6 Things He Would Never Eat
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Trump Supporters Riled Up By NPR’s Declaration Of Independence Tweets
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Trump Supporters Hilariously Defend Crazy, Fake Campaign Ads They Think Are Real
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Creator Of The Trump-CNN Wrestling GIF Apologizes On Reddit
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Scientists Ranked Animals That Make The Best Pets, And Dogs Didn’t Win
    by Kendall Wood
  7. 7 7
    The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    How the 50/20/30 Rule Can Help You Create a Safety Net
  9. 9 9
    Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Mike Pence Ignores ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign At The Kennedy Space Center

by Tod Perry

July 7, 2017 at 12:10
Copy Link
Images via Twitter

When Mike Pence was named Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2016 election, he became a national political figure. Soon, word spread of a 2002 interview where he admitted he will not eat alone with a woman unless it’s his wife … who he refers to as “Mother.” This admission begged an important follow-up question: Does Mike Pence have such little self-control that he can’t be alone with a woman?

Thursday, America learned that yes, Mike Pence does have trouble keeping his hands to himself. While touring NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with Senator Marco Rubio, he placed his hand firmly on a piece of “Critical Space Flight Hardware” clearly labeled “DO NOT TOUCH.” When the photo hit Twitter, the internet had a field day mocking the vice president’s blatant disregard for federal signage.

 
 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

He’s Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He’s Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination

Even as baseball teams have become more diverse, people filling positions of authority have not. by Jeremy Repanich
Health

Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired

“The horror!” by Tod Perry
Money

Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit

If he messed this up, then … wow. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Mike Pence Ignores ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign At The Kennedy Space Center
Recent
It's 90 Degrees In Washington But Some Women Covering Congress Still Aren't Allowed To Go Sleeveless about 22 hours ago He’s Been An Umpire For 2 Decades. Now He’s Suing MLB For Racial Discrimination about 22 hours ago Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired 1 day ago Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit 1 day ago The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones 1 day ago Starting Next Year, Vaccinations Will Be Mandatory In France  1 day ago Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads 1 day ago The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years 1 day ago This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See 1 day ago If Teachers Squashed Bullying, Maybe Schools Wouldn’t Be So Broke 1 day ago Bra Company CEO Wants His Male Employees To Know What It’s Like To Have Large Breasts 2 days ago Why This Star Athlete Thinks Social Media Isn’t Worth It Anymore 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers