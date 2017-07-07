When Mike Pence was named Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2016 election, he became a national political figure. Soon, word spread of a 2002 interview where he admitted he will not eat alone with a woman unless it’s his wife … who he refers to as “Mother.” This admission begged an important follow-up question: Does Mike Pence have such little self-control that he can’t be alone with a woman?

Thursday, America learned that yes, Mike Pence does have trouble keeping his hands to himself. While touring NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with Senator Marco Rubio, he placed his hand firmly on a piece of “Critical Space Flight Hardware” clearly labeled “DO NOT TOUCH.” When the photo hit Twitter, the internet had a field day mocking the vice president’s blatant disregard for federal signage.

U can't touch th—HEY WHAT THE HELL MIKE pic.twitter.com/PQluMoc0YW — Peter Durfee (@Durf) July 7, 2017

When you're a star they let you do it — Jason Major (@JPMajor) July 7, 2017

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch pic.twitter.com/3WHJ3sGkvh — Jason Miller (@longwall26) July 7, 2017

I just wanted to be a part of that moment all right pic.twitter.com/MZWo6m2I9N — Peter Durfee (@Durf) July 7, 2017

Suddenly I understand why he won't have dinner with a woman who isn't his wife. pic.twitter.com/Vk2BLDRadR — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017