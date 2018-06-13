Nature films often document the heroic struggles of animals to survive in the wild. But recent research shows that animals who’ve been forced to move to the city have evolved to not only survive but thrive in these new man-made environments.

There’s no better argument for the enterprising spirit of urban animals than a raccoon who scaled a 23-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On the morning of June 11, a raccoon was spotted a few stories up on the Town Square building, so maintenance workers tried to help it down with a makeshift ladder. The frightened raccoon darted over to the nearby UBS Tower and began an adventuresome two-day journey to the top.

Local reporters at Minnesota Public Radio began documenting the raccoon’s harrowing journey, naming it the MPR Raccoon.

By the next afternoon, it was stranded on a ledge at the building.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

Eventually, the brave little beast made its way upward.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

A post shared by Andy Larrañaga (@horizon_rider) on Jun 12, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

After being perched on a ledge on the 23rd floor for a while, the raccoon made one last effort to get to the top of the building.

Here it is, #MPRRaccoon’s valiant climb to the top of the UBS Center in Downtown St. Paul, this morning. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ot1DPNeRF5 — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) June 13, 2018

Wildlife Management Services had left a fragrant tin of cat food on the roof to coax the animal into a trap. After eating the food, the raccoon took a much-deserved nap before being brought to safety.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

Here is the #mprraccoon being picked up by technicians from Wildlife Management Services just now. Taken away by truck to an "undisclosed location." pic.twitter.com/x0iMZhW7zd — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

Here she goes, the #mprraccoon with an extra can of cat food for the ride. pic.twitter.com/QGiwGDUtxp — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

The little rascal’s brave journey was an inspiration to many who followed the story. For one artist, the raccoon became a furry little muse.

Before the MPR Raccoon was caught and brought to safety, James Gunn, writer-director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, pledged to donate $1,000 to charity for the animal rescue. Gunn obviously has an affinity for the critters after working with one on the “Guardians” set.

I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

For many, the MPR Raccoon has served as a beacon of hope in a world of chaos.

Twitter lesson for the day:



Get rest, then keep climbing.#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/C333BjHcQR — scott (@agilethumbs) June 13, 2018

RACOON CLIMBED THE BLOODY BUILDING ALL THE WAY UP TO THE ROOF WITH NO TRACTION OR LEDGE FOR SEVERAL STORIES, JUST WALL AND DEATH BELOW, AFTER HANGING ON THE BUILDING FOR 2.5 DAYS.

THIS RACCOON IS THE BRAVEST LIL FELLA I HAVE EVER SEEN AND DESERVES TO LEAD THE WORLD.#mprraccoon — Rabia (@cal1tennisRabia) June 13, 2018

I nominate #MPRraccoon for the Nobel Peace Prize, for it has done the seemingly impossible by uniting even the most curmudgeonly cynics across Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit in wishing this little inspiration a safe journey. — Christopher (@LeChristopherAG) June 13, 2018

