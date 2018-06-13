  • Trending
The Planet

A Heroic Raccoon Captured The World’s Attention By Scaling a 23-Story Building 

by Tod Perry

June 13, 2018 at 12:45
Copy Link

Nature films often document the heroic struggles of animals to survive in the wild. But recent research shows that animals who’ve been forced to move to the city have evolved to not only survive but thrive in these new man-made environments.

There’s no better argument for the enterprising spirit of urban animals than a raccoon who scaled a 23-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On the morning of June 11, a raccoon was spotted a few stories up on the Town Square building, so maintenance workers tried to help it down with a makeshift ladder. The frightened raccoon darted over to the nearby UBS Tower and began an adventuresome two-day journey to the top.

Local reporters at Minnesota Public Radio began documenting the raccoon’s harrowing journey, naming it the MPR Raccoon.  

By the next afternoon, it was stranded on a ledge at the building.

Eventually, the brave little beast made its way upward.

 

A post shared by Andy Larrañaga  (@horizon_rider) on

After being perched on a ledge on the 23rd floor for a while, the raccoon made one last effort to get to the top of the building.

Wildlife Management Services had left a fragrant tin of cat food on the roof to coax the animal into a trap. After eating the food, the raccoon took a much-deserved nap before being brought to safety.

The little rascal’s brave journey was an inspiration to many who followed the story. For one artist, the raccoon became a furry little muse. 

Before the MPR Raccoon was caught and brought to safety, James Gunn, writer-director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, pledged to donate $1,000 to charity for the animal rescue. Gunn obviously has an affinity for the critters after working with one on the “Guardians” set.

For many, the MPR Raccoon has served as a beacon of hope in a world of chaos.

Share image by YouTube/CBS News.

