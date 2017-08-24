MTV Reportedly Plans To Shine A Light On Transgender Military Members

Recently on GOOD
-
The State Department Science Envoy Sent Out A Group Resignation With A Hidden Message The last hidden message read “RESIST.” This one takes things a little further.
-
The Story Behind One Of The Most Powerful Images Of the Resistance Artist Watson Mere didn’t speak until he was 4 years old — so art became his voice How a poster from the Women’s March became a call to action for unity in Boston.
-
This Black Lives Matter Founder Still Has Hope For America If we want to heal, Patrisse Cullors says we can start by believing people of color when they say the system is designed to destroy them But after Charlottesville, there are no more excuses for not getting involved.
-
Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter She might not raise $1 billion, but she does she raise some important questions.
-
After Learning Her Family Was Enslaved By Georgetown University, A 63-Year-Old Woman Got A Free Ride "I’m going to be the oldest not-18-year-old ... to ever be a part of a freshman class."
-
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 80% Of America's Teachers Are White
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.