  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Following Charlottesville, An ESPN Broadcaster Named Robert Lee Won’t Be Covering A Virginia Football Game 
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Cartoons Show How ‘Thank You’ Can Be an Empowering Substitute for ‘Sorry’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Trump Staring Directly At The Solar Eclipse 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter 
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents
    by Liz Dwyer
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit
    by Penn Collins
Culture

MTV Reportedly Plans To Shine A Light On Transgender Military Members

by Kate Ryan

August 24, 2017 at 13:05
Copy Link
Image by Senior Airman Michael Smith/U.S. Air Force.

In light of Trump’s recent, bizarre attack on the transgender military community, its members need unwavering support now more than ever. According to CNN, MTV is attempting to show that support by bringing active transgender service members to the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday night.

Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, communicated to CNN on Wednesday that MTV sent a formal request asking trans members to participate in the awards ceremony and the Department of Defense would review “the parameters of the request.” As you can probably imagine, it’s no easy task to fly out active duty service members for a star-studded evening. For trans members or otherwise, military personnel abide by strict rules when it comes to appearing at major events — especially if they’re politically charged.

And if you’ve ever watched the VMAs, you know they’re anything but neutral. Lady Gaga injected the event with a little social activism in 2010 when she arrived with five LGBTQ service members to shine a critical spotlight on the military’s “ Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. Of course, last year’s VMAs might have been the most politically charged because it aired at the height of the 2016 presidential election season. For instance, you might recall Lance Bass’s “Love Trumps Hate” jacket or Beyoncé’s brilliant salute to Black Lives Matter.

Despite Trump’s bombastic tweets, the Pentagon asserts that they do not translate into official policy changes. Though there’s a chance Trump’s absurd tweet could transition into actual policy if his administration gets its way. According to the Wall Street Journal, we can expect the White House to propose a new policy in the coming months preventing transgender people from entering the military. 

Five active duty trans military members are currently filing a lawsuit against Trump for his threat to reverse Obama’s elimination of the transgender military ban. Regardless, there’s absolutely no economic benefit to excluding trans members from the military, especially when you consider the trillions of dollars the U.S. military spends (and, arguably, wastes) each year. Perhaps this isn’t common knowledge to our president, but it is to us: Transgender people have the same ability as anyone else to serve this country and deserve the right to do so.

Share image by Senior Airman Michael Smith/U.S. Air Force.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Following Charlottesville, An ESPN Broadcaster Named Robert Lee Won’t Be Covering A Virginia Football Game 

This appears to have been a no-win situation from the outset.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Spanish Swimmer Pays Tribute To The Barcelona Victims With A Moment Of Silence During A Race

For 60 seconds, he stood atop the starting blocks after the race had begun. by Penn Collins
Money

An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign

The hosts wanted the “pulse of the people,” and they got it.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
MTV Reportedly Plans To Shine A Light On Transgender Military Members
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement 6 days ago SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way 6 days ago Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League 6 days ago Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner 6 days ago An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves 6 days ago Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit 6 days ago Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role 6 days ago Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate 6 days ago From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer 6 days ago Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 7 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 7 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers