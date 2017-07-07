The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence

Recently on GOOD
The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife She went on record asking legislators to reverse his actions
The Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Feud Isn’t Just About ‘Revenge’ A legal expert says it’s a lot more complicated.
China Builds The World's First Panda-Shaped Solar Farm This solar farm can reduce carbon emissions by 2.74 million tons.
Government Ethics Officer Quits After Clashes With Trump “It’s clear that there isn’t more I could accomplish.”
Mike Pence Ignores ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign At The Kennedy Space Center It happened at the Kennedy Space Center.
Why NFLers Are Investing Big Money In This 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company Me and the Bees is led by one impressive pre-teen.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.