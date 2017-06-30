Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Serena Willams Responds To John McEnroe For Saying She Couldn’t Cut It Against Men
    by Jeremy Repanich
  7. 7 7
    This Photo Of A Young Man And Senior Citizen Riding An Escalator Has Been Shared Over 200,000 Times 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    President Trump Criticized For His Sexist Attack On MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Video Shows How Gummy Bears Are Made In Reverse
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks

by Kate Ryan

June 30, 2017 at 6:00
Copy Link

If you were to look up at the sky early in the morning in Virginia on Thursday, you might’ve seen a cluster of floating green orbs and deduced they must be alien life forms descending on Earth to wreak havoc. In actuality, it was NASA launching a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia.

Though no one would blame you for thinking otherwise; they were a spectacular sight. The rocket shot 10 soda can-sized canisters filled with colorful vapors into space, which, once released, formed beautiful artificial clouds. Spectators from as far as New York could see the clouds, which scientists used to better understand how particles move through space. (Though I’m sure they enjoyed the view as well.)

Prior to Thursday’s launch, the mission had been delayed several times with the initial launch set to happen earlier in June. Luckily for us, we got a pre-4th of July light show of cosmic proportions. According to NASA, the facility received nearly 2,000 messages and photos from people who were up at 4 a.m. to watch the launch. You can check out NASA’s photo from the evening below, but beware, it may ruin whatever fireworks show you had planned for next Tuesday. 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

This Photo Of A Young Man And Senior Citizen Riding An Escalator Has Been Shared Over 200,000 Times 

“I told him how his hat looked nice and he looked very good for being an 83-year-old man.” by Tod Perry
Money

A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories

“I hope they decide to show some love to the women.” by Penn Collins
Sports

Youth Sports Are Suffering A Referee Shortage, And It’s Not Likely To Improve Soon

Low pay combined with abuse from parents are turning off a generation of refs in youth sports. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks
Recent
Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother 2 days ago Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist 2 days ago Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill 3 days ago Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes 3 days ago A Look Inside The World’s Most Beautiful Basketball Court  3 days ago Nintendo Just Announced Another Nostalgic Console In Time For The Holidays 3 days ago Trump Thinks He Just Scored A Victory On The Travel Ban. He May Be In For A Rude Awakening. 3 days ago Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Joe Biden As A Lifeguard 3 days ago Star Soccer Player Insists On Being Paid In Farm Equipment To Help His Family 3 days ago California Adds Popular Pesticide To List Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals 3 days ago How Libraries Won Over The Hearts Of Millennials 3 days ago Martin Shkreli's Trial Is Underway, But Jurors Can't Set Aside Their Disdain For The Pharma-Bro 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers