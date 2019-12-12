GOOD

NASA's solar probe sent back its first findings, and it's more incredible than we thought

Heidi Lux
12.12.19
upload.wikimedia.org

One mystery in our universe is a step closer to being solved. NASA's Parker Solar Probe launched last year to help scientists understand the sun. Now, it has returned its first findings. Four papers were published in the journal Nature detailing the findings of Parker's first two flybys. It's one small step for a solar probe, one giant leap for mankind.



It is astounding that we've advanced to the point where we've managed to build a probe capable of flying within 15 million miles from the surface of the sun, but here we are. Parker can withstand temperatures of up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit and travels at 430,000 miles per hour. It's the fastest human-made vehicle, and no other human-made object has been so close to the sun.

Scientists are hoping Parker gives them insight into two mysteries. Why is the corona hotter than the sun's surface? And how does solar wind reach such an incredible speed? We're starting to get answers to these questions.

RELATED: Steph Curry said the moon landing was a hoax and NASA isn't having it

We finally know what speeds up solar winds. "We'd see suddenly a spike in flow, where in just a couple seconds the solar wind would start flowing 300,000 miles an hour faster," Justin Kasper, lead author of one of the studies, said.

"Sometimes these spikes, or stronger waves, last for a couple seconds, sometimes they last for hundreds of seconds," Kasper said. "But they nearly double the speed of the solar wind, and they are so violent that they actually flip the direction of the magnetic field in the solar wind around."


NASA's Parker Solar Probe Captures Imagery of Sun's Outflow youtu.be


We also have insights into what solar wind actually looks like. "We see that the solar wind is very bursty," Stuart Bale, of the University of California at Berkley, said. "It's bubbly. It's unstable. And this is not how it is near Earth." The solar probe observed about 1,000 of those bubbles and bursts in 11 days. Researchers were so surprised by the solar winds, they though the instruments were malfunctioning.

RELATED: Fact: NASA takes the best before-and-after photos. Here are 10 of them

Parker also helped validate a theory long-held by scientists. It was conjectured that a cosmic dust-free zone surrounds the sun, the logic being the sun would vaporize the residue of planets and asteroids orbiting around the sun. The solar probe found that dust gets thinner closer to the sun, just not the way they thought. "What was a bit of a surprise is that the dust decrease is very smooth," Russell Howard, another astrophysicist working with the probe, said. "We don't see any sudden decreases indicating that some material has evaporated."

The information gleaned from Parker can also help scientists understand and predict solar storms, which sometimes disrupt artificial satellites. These insights could be used to help protect astronauts and satellites in the future.

Parker will study the sun for the next six years. Who knows what mysteries will be solved, and what new mysteries will be created?

nasa space parker solar probe sun
Innovators

8 socially conscious books to gift your friends and family

A great book accomplishes many things: It should tell a powerful story, make you reflect on the subject at hand and maybe even start a thoughtful conversation with other people in our lives. Around the holidays, especially leading up to the New Year, is a great time to kick back and treat our minds to some thoughtful and engaging prose. Modern American literature is rich with a diverse set of stories from men and women across the political spectrum, sharing their takes on the art of living. And if you want to go deeper, our shared human history has a nearly endless abundance of tomes on how to live our best lives, in the most meaningful sense that transcends frivolous trends in popular culture.

But a great book, especially one with a socially conscious edge, should challenge our ways of thinking, not just reaffirm that which we already know and believe. So, here is a list of 8 of our favorite books that meet this criteria. No one will be entirely satisfied by our list, and that's the idea! These books are meant to educate, provoke, inspire and even cause debate. If you're thinking of starting a book club this year, put down the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones and pick up one of these. You'll be thankful for it and can proudly display any one of these on your bookshelf or around the office water cooler.

Keep Reading Show less
books dalai lama teddy roosevelt christopher hitchens marcus aurelius maya angelou james baldwin cleo wade spirituality amazon socially conscious political debate
Politics

California city puts 'In God We Trust' decals on its police cars and not everybody likes it

via Newsbreak

"In God We Trust" began appearing on U.S. coins in 1964 during a religious revival inspired by The Civil War. In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law making the phrase the national motto.

But doesn't official use of the phase by U.S government bodies violate the first amendment of the United States Constitution?

Keep Reading Show less
bakersfield california us constitution separation of church and state religious freedom freedom from religion cnn msnbc in god we trust
Communities

A woman was asked to get off a plane for wearing a shirt that says 'Hail Satan!'

via Marina Marrco / Twitter

Swati Runi Goyal, a 49-year-old woman from Key West, Florida was harassed by American Airlines staff for wearing a shirt that says "HAIL SATAN! Est. 666" with an upside-down cross beneath.

She purchased the shirt to support the Satanic Temple.

On October 30, her flight was rerouted to Miami where airline staff called Goyal up to the front of the plane. The employee told her an employee found her shirt "offensive."

Keep Reading Show less
offensive shirts religous freedom christian privledge freedom from religion matt dillahunty athiesm cnn hail satan american airlines
Communities