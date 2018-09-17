Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.

As a rule, internet commenters are horrible people who should be sentenced to at least a year of probation. I find it’s a lot easier psychologically to assume the worst of people online and then occasionally get pleasantly surprised, rather than constantly being shocked by the onslaught of human lows.

One of the latest examples of humans being disgusting pieces of trash involves commenters leveraging creepy colorist comments towards Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter, True.

Last weekend, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter Chicago, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and Khloe’s daughter, True. She fittingly captioned it “the triplets” since all three cousins were born within a few months of each other.

Now, most human beings with a pulse and any sense of humanity would enjoy the pureness of the baby photo and move on. You don’t have to be a Kardashian fan to recognize their children are precious babies.

Unfortunately, the innate racism of our world came through in a series of gross comments comparing True’s skin color to her cousins.

Some trolls went so far as to claim Khloe feels the same way about her baby, while others supported the claim that OJ Simpson is Khloe’s real father.

Meanwhile, Kardashian fans and pretty much anyone who isn’t a complete piece of racist trash disparaged the creepy comments lodged towards a literal baby.

@khloekardashian So sorry you have to see the nasty comments people are posting about your beautiful little angel. I really do feel sorry for you because that’s hurtful and completely untrue and unnecessary. True Thompson is beautiful — Laura (@Laurel53126095) September 16, 2018

It’s actually so vile seeing what people say about Khloe Kardashians daughter. Imagine receiving racist comments about your own child who is 5 MONTHS old. — rhea (@fugeelalaa) September 16, 2018

Many aptly pointed out how the comparisons between the babies serves as gross proof of the pervasiveness of colorism.

For those of you who still don’t believe colorism is a thing, do me a favor and go read all the idiotic comments under the picture of Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson.



People in the year of 2018 are calling a less than year old baby “Ugly” because she is too Dark. — Lamar Boyd (@LamarLamerLemar) September 15, 2018

Last night I showed my mom the cute picture of the Kardashian babies and started to read the comments...wow. People were being so nasty about True and her skin color. Your life really is pathetic if you go online to hate, especially a little baby. — Elise (@Reynolds_EL) September 16, 2018

Seeing this post with comments on Kim Kardashian’s recent picture brought my mind back to our lecture on how we view skin color. It is extremely upsetting to see people saying these things about anyone, let alone a 5 month old baby. #fresheyes pic.twitter.com/IIKAoGAuEQ — Daniella (@dbelfiore23) September 17, 2018

Hopefully, for the sake of her mental health, Khloe avoids the comment on this one. People can be truly cruel and pathetic.