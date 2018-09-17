  • Trending
Culture

Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.

by Bronwyn Isaac

September 17, 2018 at 13:00
As a rule, internet commenters are horrible people who should be sentenced to at least a year of probation. I find it’s a lot easier psychologically to assume the worst of people online and then occasionally get pleasantly surprised, rather than constantly being shocked by the onslaught of human lows.

 

One of the latest examples of humans being disgusting pieces of trash involves commenters leveraging creepy colorist comments towards Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter, True.

Last weekend, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter Chicago, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and Khloe’s daughter, True. She fittingly captioned it “the triplets” since all three cousins were born within a few months of each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Triplets

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Now, most human beings with a pulse and any sense of humanity would enjoy the pureness of the baby photo and move on. You don’t have to be a Kardashian fan to recognize their children are precious babies.

Unfortunately, the innate racism of our world came through in a series of gross comments comparing True’s skin color to her cousins.

Some trolls went so far as to claim Khloe feels the same way about her baby, while others supported the claim that OJ Simpson is Khloe’s real father.

Meanwhile, Kardashian fans and pretty much anyone who isn’t a complete piece of racist trash disparaged the creepy comments lodged towards a literal baby.

Many aptly pointed out how the comparisons between the babies serves as gross proof of the pervasiveness of colorism.

Hopefully, for the sake of her mental health, Khloe avoids the comment on this one. People can be truly cruel and pathetic.

Recent
