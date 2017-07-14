Education and Technology:
The Planet

Some Of The Most Unforgettable Clips From Nat Geo’s ‘Earth Live’ 

by Tod Perry

July 14, 2017 at 17:30
Copy Link
Image via Scott Gries/National Geographic.

On July 9, National Geographic aired one of its most spectacular wildlife films ever produced, “Earth Live.” Hosted by Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan, the two-hour global TV event took viewers across six continents in two hours to showcase the best of the animal kingdom in real-time. Some of the world’s greatest cinematographers captured a number of wildlife firsts, including an aerial view of a gigantic humpback whale in Alaska and a group of long-tailed macaques demonstrating tool use.

In celebration of this Saturday night’s encore presentation of “Earth Live,” GOOD is sharing some of the most unforgettable clips from the wildlife spectacular.

On a remote Thai island, a group of long-tailed macaques demonstrated tool use. These intelligent monkeys pry oysters and other shellfish off the rocks, and then use rocks to crack them open for the food inside. 

In Frederick Sound, Alaska, a specifically designed drone called the “snot-bot” captured DNA from a humpback whale in a live television first. 

In Kenya’s Masai Mara, wildlife cinematographer Sophie Darlington filmed a lioness feeding her cubs in the middle of the night using new low-light Canon ME20 camera technology that uses the moonlight to capture footage in full color. 

Nat Geo will replay “Earth Live” Saturday, July 15, at 9 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 16, at 9 a.m. ET. You can also watch it on Nat Geo’s website with a cable subscription. 

Share image via Nat Geo.

