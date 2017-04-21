11 Science Instagram Accounts You Should Follow For The Science March 

We could not be more excited heading toward this weekend’s nationwide March for Science, as it combines all the best things: science, social activism, and creative sign art. Whether you’re a scientist yourself or you casually appreciate the art of systematically studying our surroundings, we could all benefit from expanding our perspectives. For most of us, scientific education ends the moment we graduate high school or finish that required lab course in college.

But there’s a lot more to science than measuring mold growth and building model volcanoes. You’d be hard-pressed to find one aspect of your life untouched by science---from the food you eat to the clothes you wear and the car you drive. So as we prepare to spend a full day appreciating and fighting for science, it’d be worthwhile to explore exactly what that entails. The following science-oriented Instagram accounts can help you do just that.

The Cloud Appreciation Society

Did you know how many different types of clouds there are? Neither did we until we stumbled upon this account.

The Mars Curiosity Rover

Ever dream of living on Mars someday? This is the account to follow. When you do, take a moment to let the fact sink in that we have detailed photos of extraterrestrial terrain—photos we can view from our pocket computers.

Science Museum

If you’re the type to always want to visit your local arts and science museum but can’t seem to find the time, this account is the perfect compromise. From facts about historical figures to robot videos and exhibition photos, this account (brought to you by the Science Museum in London) has a little bit of everything.

San Diego Zoo

As one of the most famous zoos in the country, San Diego lives up to its reputation of prioritizing wildlife preservation and protecting endangered species from extinction. With each stunning photo, the zoo posts informational tidbits. For example, did you know brown bears eat a varied diet of roots, tubers, and insects, and only occasionally hunt prey like rodents, deer, and lost hikers?

Science Channel

You no longer need cable to enjoy the best parts of every nerd’s favorite TV network. Beyond the beautiful photos and videos, there are fun explainers for everyday questions, from where the pi symbol comes from to the potential number of habitable planets in our galaxy.

Caltech

As the MIT of the West Coast, Caltech fosters some of the world’s best scientific minds. Through their Instagram, we can all be up to date on their latest research and developments.

Science Alert

If science writing had a baby with a travel blog, this would be it—equal parts beautiful and fascinating.

NOAA Fisheries

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration works to ensure U.S. fisheries are sustainable and studies a variety of marine ecosystems in the process. Luckily for us, they also share incredible photos of their findings, like the glass squid above.

Audubon Society

The National Audubon Society has been protecting birds and their natural habitats since 1905. Now, in the new millennium, they’ve mastered social media. If you’re in the Washington, D.C., area, join them at the Science March this Saturday.

U.S. Department of the Interior

You probably wouldn’t expect a federal agency to have an impressive social media profile, but with 1.3 million followers, they must be doing something right. After scrolling through their feed, the only problem is figuring out which national park you want to visit first.

NASA

This one is a no-brainer for a reason. From glimpses of black holes (as seen above) to rocket launches and bright green auroras seen from space, NASA’s photos give us an astronomical perspective.