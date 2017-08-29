  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    He’s Denying It, But It Certainly Appears That The Former Head Of The CIA Tweeted Out His Password
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Grandmother’s Hilarious Obituary Insult Goes Viral And Sets Off Political Debate
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    New French Law Makes It Illegal To Email Employees After Work Hours
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Slams Hypocritical Climate-Change Deniers Who Viewed The Eclipse

by Tod Perry

August 29, 2017 at 14:35
Copy Link

 

After being a frequent guest on “The Daily Show” when it was hosted by Jon Stewart, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson made his first appearance with host Trevor Noah on Monday night. Noah wasted no time grilling Tyson about a controversial tweet he made about the recent eclipse.

 

 

When asked if he was being overly political about the eclipse, Tyson responded with a scientific explanation. “It’s not political if one speaks objective truths,” he said. But Tyson was rightfully irked that the entire country gathered together to celebrate an event predicted by scientists while many still choose to reject climate science. 

“Well, I just thought, ‘There’s everyone organizing their lives around attending and viewing one of nature’s great spectacles, and I don’t see people protesting it,’” Tyson said. “I don’t see people objecting to it. I don’t see people in denial of it. Yet methods and tools of science predict it. So when methods and tools of science predict other things, to have people turn around and say ’I deny what you say,’ there’s something wrong in our world when that happens.”

Tyson also took the opportunity to slam the climate-change-denier-in-chief, President Trump. Trump once said that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese, has pursued many policies considered to be anti-science, and has scrubbed mentions of climate change from many government websites. “You have the freedom to deny whatever you want,” Tyson said. “But if you rise to power and base legislation on something that is not objectively true, that is the beginning of the end of an informed democracy.”

Tyson continued his crusade against climate change deniers on Friday with a tweet about Hurricane Harvey.

Share image via “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Recently on GOOD
Education

Here’s What Happens When Stores Carry Books By Women, People Of Color — And No One Else

79% of people in publishing identify as white — and so are a lot of our fictional “good guys.”  by Anya Alvarez
Sports

Paralympian To Cross 40 Miles Of Rugged Australian Outback In His Wheelchair

The 60-year-old has a history riding his chair through extreme locations. by Penn Collins
Sports

Athletes And Sports Teams Respond To Hurricane Harvey

Texans’ JJ Watt raises $500k in first 24 hours by Robert Silverman
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Slams Hypocritical Climate-Change Deniers Who Viewed The Eclipse
Recent
Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 12 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 12 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 12 days ago NFL Player Explains Why A White Player Needs To Sit During The National Anthem 12 days ago Keep Tabs On The Hate Groups In Your Area With This Interactive Map  12 days ago Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument 12 days ago I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed  12 days ago A Gold Medal Olympian Says That Youth Athletes Need To Hear Our Voices 12 days ago This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State 13 days ago A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics 13 days ago Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor 13 days ago Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Trump’s Disgusting Whataboutism With An Elie Wiesel Quote 13 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers