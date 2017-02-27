  • Trending
The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump 

February 27, 2017 at 11:25
Media bubbles, caustic political battles, and good ol’ fashioned ignorance has turned America into a politically-polarized mess where we can’t agree on basic facts anymore. This has been confounded by the election of a President who lies without remorse, fake news being shared on social media, and allegations of bias in news organizations. The war on truth came to a head last week when the Trump administration banned The New York Times, CNN, Politico, Buzzfeed and The Los Angeles Times from attending a press briefing.

To stand up for its journalistic integrity at a time when the president has declared the press “the enemy of the people,” The New York Times ran an ad Sunday night during the Academy Awards. Created by the Droga5 agency, the stripped-down TV commercial positions The Times as a fighter for truth in a venomous media landscape. “The truth is hard. The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever,” the ad says. The Times also ran a full-page print ad in its own publication with a similar message.

“At The Times, we have a 166-year history of an adherence to the highest standards in journalism and a sense of mission that propels our approach to how we cover the world,” Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., the publisher of The Times, said. “We are committed to properly resourced, tough-minded and independent journalism, delivered without fear or favor. In a world where there is so much uncertainty about what is real and what is fake news, we remain steadfastly committed to a search for the truth.” The message seems to be resonating with Americans. Since election day, subscriptions to The Times have increased ten-fold.

