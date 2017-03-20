  • Trending
Neil deGrasse Tyson Challenges Trump To ‘Make America Smart Again’ 

by Tod Perry

March 20, 2017 at 15:00
Copy Link
via Twitter

Trumpian logic suggests the best way to improve things is by ruining them. Trumpcare improves America’s health care system by taking insurance away from 24 million people. According to Trump, a climate-change denier is the best choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department Energy should be ran by a man who swore he’d eliminate it. This same twisted logic applies to his recent budget which slashes funding for things he once vowed to make great.  

During the 2016 campaign, Trump said he’d fix America’s public education system. But his budget cuts $9.2 billion, which is over 13 percent of the Department of Education’s total budget. It also cuts grants for teacher training, after-school programs, and Pell grants. According to Trump, the best way to improve education is by making it unaffordable. Trump’s terrible logic inspired America’s favorite scientist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, to take him to school. 

Sunday, Tyson hopped on Twitter to voice his outrage over Trump’s attempts to gut programs that are good for the country’s health, education, and environment. “We all want to make America great again,” Tyson said. “But that won’t happen until we first make America smart again. 

 

Neil deGrasse Tyson Challenges Trump To 'Make America Smart Again' 
