Fighting Nigeria’s Sexual Health Stigma One HIV Testing Kit At A Time

Recently on GOOD
-
How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media The history of American photography is more diverse than you may think.
-
5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach It’s amazing what 1,000 volunteers can accomplish in 85 weeks.
-
The Co-Op That’s Changing The Employment Game For Ex-Cons “There’s a lot of trauma we have to deal with when you go through the prison system.”
-
Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge It looks like Bill hasn’t been to the grocery store in a few years.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism.”
-
Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ He accepted full responsibility for one allegation but remained conspicuously silent on another.
Recent
In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games Historians Across The Political Spectrum Agree: Trump Is Among The Worst Presidents In American History
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy