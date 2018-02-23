Recently on GOOD
How Wartime Rationing Led To Nutella And Other Comfort Foods Scarcity created many food fads that still endure today.
College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize And basketball’s not even his usual sport.
This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question Given a very simple choice, people often refuse to give a simple answer.
YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor The video was seen and shared by hundreds of thousands of people before it was manually removed.
This Experimental Restaurant Concept Aims To End ‘Food Deserts’ Their food is priced according to the median income of each neighborhood.
How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough For an athlete to deliver a gold medal performance, mental toughness is an essential ingredient. But what is mental toughness — and how does an athlete develop it?
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy