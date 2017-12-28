  • Trending
  1
    Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Were Just Named The ‘Most Admired’ Americans. Guess Who Wasn’t.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2
    Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance
    by Mike Albo
  3
    Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
    by Katie Felber
  4
    Lucian Wintrich’s ‘It’s OK To Be White’ Speech At University Of Connecticut Ends In His Arrest
    by Tod Perry
  5
    This Pollution-Absorbing Cement Could Clean Up Smoggy Cities
    by Kate Ryan
  6
    Hilarious Poems Poke Fun at the Struggles of Being a Millennial 
    by Craig Carilli
  7
    15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
    by Tod Perry
  8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Were Just Named The ‘Most Admired’ Americans. Guess Who Wasn’t.

by Eric Pfeiffer

December 28, 2017 at 12:25
Photo by Sarah Burris/Flickr.

It’s not easy letting go. For the 10th year in a row, Barack Obama has been named the “most admired” man in America, according to a new Gallup poll. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman for a record 16th year in a row. It’s her 22nd ​time winning the honor overall. 

On the surface, it might not sound too surprising that Obama continues to be the most admired man in America. After all, he left office with high approval numbers and continues to be a soothing balm for millions of citizens still coming to grips with the Trump presidency. Meanwhile, Trump continues to receive historically low approval numbers for a president during their first year in office.

However, dig a little deeper into Gallup’s numbers and you’ll find some history-making facts — but not the kind Trump will want to hear:

• This is the first time since Gallup began its tracking in 1946 that an elected president was not named “most admired.”

• Presidents have won the “most admired” title 58 out of the 71 times the question has been asked by Gallup.

• Obama is only the second former president ever to win the poll, the other being Dwight Eisenhower.

• Melania Trump fared even worse than Donald, finishing eighth in the top 10, with just 1% naming her most admired woman.

• Trump finished second in the voting, with 14% to Obama’s 17%.

Photo by Evan Guest/Flickr.

Gallup notes that it’s likely Trump will win the distinction next year, as former presidents tend to fade in the polls. For example, this is the first time Bill Clinton has not landed in the top 10 since he first won the White House back in 1992:

“Trump's unpopularity is holding him back from winning the most admired distinction. The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country — but when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first.”

The other three politicians appearing in the top 10 are John McCain (2%), who hadn’t appeared on the list in several years, Bernie Sanders (1%) and Vice President Mike Pence (1%).

For the women, it’s a list dominated by progressive voices. Appearing just below Clinton (9%) is Michelle Obama (7%), then Oprah Winfrey (4%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (3%). U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (1%) is the sole Republican woman on the list, coming in at number 8, just ahead of Duchess Kate Middleton and Beyoncé. 

According to Gallup, a full 25% of respondents could not name a single man or woman as most admired. Still, the Gallup results show that even though the election went to Trump, one year into his presidency, many Americans are still looking to the recent past for their ideal version of admirable American leadership.

Photo by Obama White House/Flickr.

Share image by Obama White House/Flickr.

Sports

Here It Is: The Greatest Jenga Move The World Has Ever Seen

Did the other person just forfeit after this happened?  by Penn Collins
Innovation

Can A Simple Pen Help Doctors Diagnose Cancer?

It’s the first device of its kind to analyze tissue without damaging it. by Kate Ryan
Sports

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Celebrated His First College Basket By Recreating An Iconic NBA Photo

Naturally, Mom was quick to weigh in on her son’s achievement.  by Penn Collins
