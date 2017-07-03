Former White House photographer Pete Souza has attracted over 1.4 million followers on Instagram for his beautiful, candid photos of President Barack Obama during his time in the Oval Office. He’s also attracted a lot of attention for his sly way of trolling the current president.



While the Trump administration works hard to take insurance from over 20 million Americans, Souza has celebrated Obama’s achievements with a photo series on the Affordable Care Act. After a photo circulated of Pope Francis looking less than thrilled to see President Donald Trump last May, Souza posted a shot of Obama and the pope looking thrilled to see each other. And when first lady Melania Trump famously dodged her husband’s attempt to hold her hand, Souza posted a shot of the Obamas lovingly grasping hands.

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Last week, Souza was at it again. He posted a photo series entitled “Respect for Women” that features pictures of Obama interacting with women on the campaign trail and at important meetings. Souza’s photo series came out just after Trump sent out a series of vulgar tweets calling “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and made the outlandish claim he saw her at a party bleeding from a face-lift.



I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017



Here’s Souza’s beautiful photo series entitled “Respect for Women.”

Respect for women, 2. (President Obama talks with a young woman during a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Respect for women, 3. (President Obama greets US troops after secret all-night flight to Afghanistan in 2010.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Respect for women, 4. (Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco updates President Obama on the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT