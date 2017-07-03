Recently on GOOD
-
Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Dead men will no longer yell “We wants the redhead!”
-
People Are Posting Pictures Of Their Grandparents On Social Media To Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban “We think it’s repugnant to our values.”
-
Stephen Hawking Says Trump’s Climate Policies Could Turn Earth Into Venus “Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet.”
-
Radio Shack Is Firing Off Surreal Tweets Showing Its Empty Stores On Life Support Some employees have gone rogue as the company becomes one giant garage sale.
-
UK Bar Has Exit Strategy for Patrons Suffering Through Bad Tinder Dates The Brickyard never expected for its sign to go viral.
-
A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories “I hope they decide to show some love to the women.”
Recent
Internet Erupts Over NRA Ad That Was Called 'The White Equivalent Of An Isis Recruitment Video' NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks How This Chicago Organization Is Using Sports To Empower Young Girls 10 Years Ago, Some Famous Experts And Execs Were Certain The First iPhone Would Fail Melinda Gates Tells Trump His Plan To Cut Foreign Aid Is Dangerous A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral This Photo Of A Young Man And Senior Citizen Riding An Escalator Has Been Shared Over 200,000 Times A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories Youth Sports Are Suffering A Referee Shortage, And It’s Not Likely To Improve Soon How Health Care Costs Keep Me From Getting Married Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.