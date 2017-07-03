Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Refugee Transforms His Village By Creating Homes Out Of Discarded Plastic Bottles
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools
    by Joseph Williams
  9. 9 9
    Reasonable People Disagree about the Post-Gen X, Pre-Millennial Generation
    by Sarah Stankorb, Jed Oelbaum
Trump

Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series 

by Tod Perry

July 3, 2017 at 13:45
Copy Link
Pete Souza via Facebook

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has attracted over 1.4 million followers on Instagram for his beautiful, candid photos of President Barack Obama during his time in the Oval Office. He’s also attracted a lot of attention for his sly way of trolling the current president. 
 
While the Trump administration works hard to take insurance from over 20 million Americans, Souza has celebrated Obama’s achievements with a photo series on the Affordable Care Act. After a photo circulated of Pope Francis looking less than thrilled to see President Donald Trump last May, Souza posted a shot of Obama and the pope looking thrilled to see each other. And when first lady Melania Trump famously dodged her husband’s attempt to hold her hand, Souza posted a shot of the Obamas lovingly grasping hands.

 

Holding hands.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Last week, Souza was at it again. He posted a photo series entitled “Respect for Women” that features pictures of Obama interacting with women on the campaign trail and at important meetings. Souza’s photo series came out just after Trump sent out a series of vulgar tweets calling “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and made the outlandish claim he saw her at a party bleeding from a face-lift. 
 

 
Here’s Souza’s beautiful photo series entitled “Respect for Women.”

 

Respect for women, 3. (President Obama greets US troops after secret all-night flight to Afghanistan in 2010.)

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Recently on GOOD
Health

How Does Sunscreen Work Anyway?

Inside the chemical reaction happening on your face.  by Kerry Hanson
Money

How the 50/20/30 Rule Can Help You Create a Safety Net

Are you winging your financial future?
Education

The Digital Revolution Changed What A Textbook Looks Like. Is That Helping Kids Learn? 

Schools are buying fewer print books in favor of versions that allow students to highlight text and search for content. by Nicole Luthy , Kui Xie
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series 
Recent
Internet Erupts Over NRA Ad That Was Called 'The White Equivalent Of An Isis Recruitment Video' 3 days ago NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks 3 days ago How This Chicago Organization Is Using Sports To Empower Young Girls 3 days ago 10 Years Ago, Some Famous Experts And Execs Were Certain The First iPhone Would Fail 4 days ago Melinda Gates Tells Trump His Plan To Cut Foreign Aid Is Dangerous 4 days ago A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools 4 days ago A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral  4 days ago This Photo Of A Young Man And Senior Citizen Riding An Escalator Has Been Shared Over 200,000 Times  4 days ago A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories 4 days ago Youth Sports Are Suffering A Referee Shortage, And It’s Not Likely To Improve Soon 4 days ago How Health Care Costs Keep Me From Getting Married 4 days ago Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers