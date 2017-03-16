Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way

If you’re a fan of the famous Obama-Biden memes, then you should be a fan of Pete Souza. For eight years, he was President Obama’s official White House photographer and took thousands of photos to document our first black president’s time in office—many of which have since been turned into documentation of a different kind.

Now, Souza is joining in on the fun with his own obvious jabs at Trump. On Monday night, he posted a doctored photo to Instagram with the caption, “Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me.” With Obama poised behind a camera in a microwave, the photo is clearly taking shots at Kellyanne Conway following her bizarre theory that Obama spied on Trump via microwaves. Mind you, Conway also invented a nonexistent massacre and gifted us the term “alternative facts.”

Luckily for us, Souza didn’t stop there. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of Obama looking at his phone with the caption, “Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device.” That’s what I call a sick burn.

The photo he posted on Monday might take the cake, though, purely based on his explanation of it:

“Remembering that day when the Affordable Care Act (yes, ‘Obamacare’) was signed into law in 2010. Wonder why some are pushing a repeal/replace law that will cause 15 million people to lose coverage, increase costs for lower income and elderly people, and give billions of tax benefits to the wealthiest? Maybe that is really the BFD.”

If you were as confused as I was by the “BFD” reference, Mic political writer Emily C. Singer speculates it’s in reference to Biden’s comment during a news conference that passing the ACA was a “big fucking deal.” Feeling the heat yet, Donald?

Like many of us, Souza is feeling the sting of no longer having Obama in office. “On days like today,” he writes, “I miss hanging out with Bo.” Don’t we all, buddy. Don’t we all.