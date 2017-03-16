  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    This Is What Rachel Maddow Says Is In Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way

by Kate Ryan

March 16, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link
Image via Instagram

If you’re a fan of the famous Obama-Biden memes, then you should be a fan of Pete Souza. For eight years, he was President Obama’s official White House photographer and took thousands of photos to document our first black president’s time in office—many of which have since been turned into documentation of a different kind.

Now, Souza is joining in on the fun with his own obvious jabs at Trump. On Monday night, he posted a doctored photo to Instagram with the caption, “Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me.” With Obama poised behind a camera in a microwave, the photo is clearly taking shots at Kellyanne Conway following her bizarre theory that Obama spied on Trump via microwaves. Mind you, Conway also invented a nonexistent massacre and gifted us the term “alternative facts.”

Luckily for us, Souza didn’t stop there. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of Obama looking at his phone with the caption, “Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device.” That’s what I call a sick burn.

The photo he posted on Monday might take the cake, though, purely based on his explanation of it:

“Remembering that day when the Affordable Care Act (yes, ‘Obamacare’) was signed into law in 2010. Wonder why some are pushing a repeal/replace law that will cause 15 million people to lose coverage, increase costs for lower income and elderly people, and give billions of tax benefits to the wealthiest? Maybe that is really the BFD.”

If you were as confused as I was by the “BFD” reference, Mic political writer Emily C. Singer speculates it’s in reference to Biden’s comment during a news conference that passing the ACA was a “big fucking deal.” Feeling the heat yet, Donald?

Like many of us, Souza is feeling the sting of no longer having Obama in office. “On days like today,” he writes, “I miss hanging out with Bo.” Don’t we all, buddy. Don’t we all.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

A Former NCAA Player Explains Why Its Hard To Watch March Madness Now

The exploitation of college athletes keeps him away from the NCAA Tournament
by Paul Shirley
Lifestyle

Neighborhood Creates Their Own Magical 'Giving Tree' After Someone Cut It Down To A Stump

An old stump is good for sitting and resting
Money

Pay For My Dinner—Or I’ll Eat Alone

I used to insist on going splitsies—not anymore by Daphne Mortimer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Obama's March Madness bracket contains a powerful message about America's future. https://t.co/W4AiSp5PJK https://t.co/nxCPmAIozq
Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way
Recent
Obama’s Former Photographer Is Trolling Trump In The Best Way 29 minutes ago Cartoonist's Work Perfectly Explains Why We Need More—Not Less—Funding For The Arts about 1 hour ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Open Up About Postpartum Depression about 2 hours ago How Much Math Do You Need To Win Your March Madness Pool? A Mathematics Professor Explains. about 2 hours ago Cheerios Is Giving Away 100 Million Wildflower Seeds To Save The Honey Bee Populations Around The World about 4 hours ago McDonald's Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse For A President’ In Blistering Tweet about 4 hours ago What Barack Obama’s March Madness Bracket Says About The Most Basketball-Loving President Ever  about 5 hours ago A Former NCAA Player Explains Why Its Hard To Watch March Madness Now about 6 hours ago Neighborhood Creates Their Own Magical 'Giving Tree' After Someone Cut It Down To A Stump about 7 hours ago Pay For My Dinner—Or I’ll Eat Alone about 20 hours ago Where You Can Make The Most Money Teaching English Abroad about 20 hours ago Stop Throwing Shade At Millennials Who Live At Home about 20 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers