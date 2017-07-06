Recently on GOOD
Rick Perry Fumbled The Most Basic Rule Of Economics During His ‘Lesson’ On A Coal Plant Visit If he messed this up, then … wow.
The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones Film and TV projects like “The Big Sick” and “Master of None” treat religiosity like a disease.
Starting Next Year, Vaccinations Will Be Mandatory In France The French are the world’s biggest vaccine skeptics.
Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads Stretching the truth.
The Gender Pay Gap In Trump’s White House Is The Biggest In 15 Years The difference between men and women’s pay has tripled in just one year.
This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See This photo will either have you seeing teal and gray or white and pink.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.