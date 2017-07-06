Seven years after being signed into law, The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is more popular than ever, with over 50% of Americans approving of the bill. Around 20 million Americans gained health insurance under the law, dropping the uninsured rate to 11.4%, an all-time low. The ACA has also had a spike in popularity because of the Republican-backed repeal-and-replace health care plan, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), which will lead to over 22 million people losing health care coverage by 2026.

The BCRA is so unpopular that only 12% of the U.S. electorate supports it. The plan will gut Medicare expansion for low-income adults, enact massive premium increases for older Americans, and end protections for pre-existing conditions. But it does provide a big tax cut for the upper 1% of American earners. According to Forbes, “The BCRA is an enormous tax cut that would largely benefit the nation’s highest income households.”

Oblivious to the human carnage that would occur under the BCRA, the Indiana Republican Party asked people to share their “Obamacare horror stories” on its Facebook page.

“Did you lose a doctor that you liked? Have your premiums increased? Did your insurer leave the exchange? Are burdensome regulations hurting your small business? We were promised Obamacare would make healthcare cheaper, better, and more available, but in reality it's turned out to be the opposite. What's your Obamacare horror story? Let us know.”

But the responses were far from horrible. At least 10,000 people have commented on the page, with a vast majority praising the ACA for helping them gain access to coverage and pay for medical procedures. Many also claimed the ACA saved their lives.

Here are some of their responses:

Want to share how you or your family has benefited from the ACA? Comment on the link here.