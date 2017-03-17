  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    What Barack Obama’s March Madness Bracket Says About The Most Basketball-Loving President Ever 
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Warning: You May Feel Empathy For Donald Trump After Reading This
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    11 Times Artists Called Out Trump’s Bigotry In The Most Beautiful Way
    by Rachael Rifkin
  5. 5 5
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

These Pictures From India’s Holi Celebration Of Love And Color Will Put The Event On Your Bucket List

by Penn Collins

March 17, 2017 at 12:30
Copy Link

While several other global celebrations get their due – Carnivale, the Running of the Bulls, Oktoberfest – many foreigners are starting to get hip to India and Nepal’s two-day Holi festival. The event is a celebration of love and the triumph of good over evil, but mostly, it just looks like a lot of fun. 

Timed with the arrival spring the festival is marked by thousands of revelers covering each other in colorful powders, creating an environment like nothing you’ve ever seen. 

As with many celebrations, as word spreads, iterations of the festival are popping up throughout the world, but those in India and Nepal remain bigger and bright than those anywhere else. 

As fun as jubilant as the affair looks. much of the celebration is marred as revelers turn a blind eye towards groping and sexual harassment during the festivities. The problem has become bad enough that many women choose not to participate or are even put on lockdown in their dorms by their schools or families. It’s shameful that more people aren’t serving as advocates for the right of women to enjoy a festival of love without having to worry about being objectified or assaulted. 

Hopefully, as the event gets more attention, the behavior will curb, but until then, it’s a bittersweet celebration, at best. 

Recently on GOOD
Health

If You've Fought Depression, You Can Fight Fascism

Knowing one can teach you how to approach the other by Kitty Hannah Eden
Money

I’ve Been Financially Supporting My Partner For 5 Years—And I’m Fine With That

Yep, it’s still an issue in America by Jamie Varon
Trump

Trump’s Budget Director: It's ‘Compassionate’ To Cut Programs That Feed The Most Vulnerable

We’re not sure that’s what “compassion” means by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
So you think you can meme? The internet's best artists @gothshakira and @ka5sh give us tips https://t.co/XZePTqK4GN https://t.co/URgnpfmltx
These Pictures From India’s Holi Celebration Of Love And Color Will Put The Event On Your Bucket List
Recent
These Pictures From India’s Holi Celebration Of Love And Color Will Put The Event On Your Bucket List 27 minutes ago A Beginner’s Guide to Meme Making From The Internet’s Best Artists about 1 hour ago The Guinness Airbnb Is A Beer Lover’s Paradise about 1 hour ago Boiled Vegetables Ruined My Childhood about 2 hours ago Coach K, Barkley Speak Out Against HB2 During NCAA Tournament about 2 hours ago A Company Canceled A Woman’s Job Interview After She Inquired About Pay And Benefits about 3 hours ago To Advance Equality, US Women’s Hockey Team May Boycott World Championships about 5 hours ago If You've Fought Depression, You Can Fight Fascism about 5 hours ago I’ve Been Financially Supporting My Partner For 5 Years—And I’m Fine With That about 18 hours ago Trump’s Budget Director: It's ‘Compassionate’ To Cut Programs That Feed The Most Vulnerable about 20 hours ago Trump Freely Admits His Biggest Supporters Will Be Hurt Most By Healthcare Plan  about 20 hours ago Why Isn’t Johnny Depp’s $30,000-A-Month Wine ‘Habit’ Being Called An ‘Addiction’? about 21 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers