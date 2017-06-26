Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Random Act Of Sport: Ball Girl Saves A Fan From A Foul Ball To The Face
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    A Bike-Sharing Company Failed To Do One Simple Thing, And Now They’re Out Of Business
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    The New Barbies Are The Most Diverse Ever, But One Feature Is Driving People Crazy
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Being 5 Months Pregnant Didn’t Stop This Runner From Competing In The US Track Championships
    by Jeremy Repanich
  6. 6 6
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  7. 7 7
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Cardiff Man Helps Homeless Women After They Were Refused Water At McDonald’s
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Police Chopper Films A Motorcyclist Smashing Car Mirrors, Then Brings Him To Justice

by Penn Collins

June 26, 2017 at 15:15
Copy Link

Normally if you were to call the police to tell them that your car mirror had been torn off by a speeding motorcycle, your hopes for justice would be … low. However, as this video shows, it always pays to report crimes. Over the course of a week in Contra Costa, California, highway patrol had received several calls reporting that drivers’ mirrors had been ripped off by the same neon green Kawasaki sport bike. 

It’s impossible to ascertain the reckless rider’s intent, but as you can see in the video, via Jalopnik, even when given plenty of room to pass, the driver still manages to do damage, suggesting that it’s an intentional act of destruction. 

The police chopper caught sight of the green bike on the ground and, unsurprisingly, caught the rider in the act of damaging cars and driving at speeds of over 100 mph. 

The post made by the agency reads: 

“If you're one that thinks you can ride recklessly on the highways, smash people's side view mirrors, and drive at speeds well over 100 mph — think again. Thanks to our CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations and their eye in the sky, this rider led the "Air-Ops" team and our ground units straight to his house where we were waiting for him.
Now he's facing pending charges of reckless driving, vandalism, suspended registration, and his motorcycle was impounded. (This same behavior from the same rider occurred multiple days in a row last week.)
During this past week, if you were a victim of this green Kawasaki motorcycle rider kicking, punching, and smashing mirrors, please call us at 925-646-4980, with the date, times, location, and all information to make a report. Thank you.”

This serves as a lesson to reckless drivers and riders, of course, but also to those who are victims or witnesses on the road. Your complaint may feel fruitless, but the police do take them seriously, and with the information, they can apprehend the bad guys and make the streets a little safer for everyone.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

What Happened To The Openly Gay Athlete?

Male athletes aren’t coming out at the professional level. by John Affleck
Money

Dirty Money: What’s Really On Your Cash?

So much more on your bills than you ever thought. by Johanna Ohm
Communities

A New Jersey Bill Requires All Students Take Classes On How To Interact With Cops

The bill remains controversial to many who question where responsibility should lay. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Police Chopper Films A Motorcyclist Smashing Car Mirrors, Then Brings Him To Justice
Recent
Police Chopper Films A Motorcyclist Smashing Cars' Mirrors, Then Brings Him To Justice about 2 hours ago Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’  about 2 hours ago Senator Al Franken On Why Trumpcare Is ‘Cruel’  about 2 hours ago Some Schools Still Ban ‘Harry Potter.’ Here’s How They Justify It about 3 hours ago These Animals Figured Out How To Change Their Own DNA about 4 hours ago What Happened To The Openly Gay Athlete? about 4 hours ago Dirty Money: What’s Really On Your Cash? about 5 hours ago A New Jersey Bill Requires All Students Take Classes On How To Interact With Cops about 5 hours ago Watch This Little Kid Creatively Beat An NBA Player In 1-On-1 about 8 hours ago Here's How To Get Kids To Stop Saying They Hate Math about 11 hours ago Trump Appointee William Bradford Has A Terrible History Of Hate-Tweeting 2 days ago Most American Terrorists Are White, Not Muslim 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers