Recently on GOOD
-
Mother Fears Trumpcare’s Lifetime Caps Will Mean The End For Her Chronically-Ill Child ‘Sorry, you’re not worth keeping alive anymore.’
-
Race Car Driver Visits The 9-Year-Old Girl Who Sent Him A Worried Letter After His Violent Crash Both pen letters praising the technology that saved his life
-
Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ “How Republicans are born…”
-
Sen. Al Franken On Why Trumpcare Is ‘Cruel’ It’s a tax cut for the rich that will kill thousands.
-
Some Schools Still Ban ‘Harry Potter.’ Here’s How They Justify It Attempts at censorship show a distrust of students and their imaginations.
-
These Animals Figured Out How To Change Their Own DNA And it’s the last animal you’d want to have this ability.
Recent
Police Chopper Films A Motorcyclist Smashing Cars' Mirrors, Then Brings Him To Justice Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ Senator Al Franken On Why Trumpcare Is ‘Cruel’ Some Schools Still Ban ‘Harry Potter.’ Here’s How They Justify It These Animals Figured Out How To Change Their Own DNA What Happened To The Openly Gay Athlete? Dirty Money: What’s Really On Your Cash? A New Jersey Bill Requires All Students Take Classes On How To Interact With Cops Watch This Little Kid Creatively Beat An NBA Player In 1-On-1 Here's How To Get Kids To Stop Saying They Hate Math Trump Appointee William Bradford Has A Terrible History Of Hate-Tweeting Most American Terrorists Are White, Not Muslim
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.