In a time when political polarization has reached a fever pitch, President Trump gave politicians from both ends of the political spectrum a point they could all agree on last weekend: White supremacists have no place in America and should be condemned. On Saturday, during a speech addressing the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump beat around the bush and instead of specifically condemning white supremacists said there were “many sides” to blame.

Many believe Trump refused to call out white supremacists specifically because they make up a dedicated part of his political base. Trump’s inability to honestly place blame caused even supporters in his own party to take to the press and social media to specifically call out white supremacists for the horrifying events in Charlottesville.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska):

These people are utterly revolting--and have no understanding of America. This creedal nation explicitly rejects "blood & soil" nationalism. https://t.co/TPzYnLh3OB — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) August 12, 2017

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas):

My statement on the violence in Charlottesville: https://t.co/0xowWIZ4Hb pic.twitter.com/50mptAz2Pv — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 13, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona):

The #WhiteSupremacy in #Charlottesville does not reflect the values of the America I know. Hate and bigotry have no place in this country. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 12, 2017

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R):

We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) August 12, 2017

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado):

Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah):

Their tiki torches may be fueled by citronella but their ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society. https://t.co/himqTMBQnH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida):

Even Vice President Mike Pence: “We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said at a news conference. “These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

Even the president’s daughter had no problem pointing out the problem:

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans -- and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

The chair of the Libertarian Party offered a harsh rebuke of white supremacists:

Prominent Democrats had no problem denouncing white supremacists either.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts):

"Best regards"!!! Seriously? Is that what you'd say to all those killled and injured by Hitler's Nazis, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/SJQu0wPags — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 12, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California):

As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois):

No, Mr. President, not "many sides." There is one side with nazi flags and nazi salutes. America is not on that side. https://t.co/sDpFC9buIz — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 12, 2017

After their product was used as a prop at the Unite the Right rally, the Tiki brand spoke out against white supremacists.

Tiki Brand Products clarifies its intended use for its torches on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/WUKmERz24d — Mae T. (@mspoint1106) August 13, 2017

Finally, on Monday morning, Trump made a speech condemning white supremacists. “Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he said. But for many Americans, it was too little, too late.

Do not give Donald Trump credit for taking 48 hours to condemn Nazis. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 14, 2017

If you're wondering why it took so long for Trump to condemn Nazis it's because he didn't mean it. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 14, 2017

Trump is a coward.



He takes two minutes to respond to a dig about his ratings, but two days to condemn actual nazis.



We're on our own... — d o c (@PatDougherty) August 14, 2017

