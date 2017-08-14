  • Trending
Trump

Leaders From Across The Political Spectrum Had No Problem Condemning Nazis Before Trump

by Tod Perry

August 14, 2017 at 14:30
Photo via PBS NewsHour/YouTube.

In a time when political polarization has reached a fever pitch, President Trump gave politicians from both ends of the political spectrum a point they could all agree on last weekend: White supremacists have no place in America and should be condemned. On Saturday, during a speech addressing the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump beat around the bush and instead of specifically condemning white supremacists said there were “many sides” to blame.

Many believe Trump refused to call out white supremacists specifically because they make up a dedicated part of his political base. Trump’s inability to honestly place blame caused even supporters in his own party to take to the press and social media to specifically call out white supremacists for the horrifying events in Charlottesville. 

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska):

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas):

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona):

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R):

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado):

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah):

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida):

Even Vice President Mike Pence: “We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said at a news conference. “These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

Even the president’s daughter had no problem pointing out the problem:

The chair of the Libertarian Party offered a harsh rebuke of white supremacists:

Prominent Democrats had no problem denouncing white supremacists either.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts):

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California):

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois):

After their product was used as a prop at the Unite the Right rally, the Tiki brand spoke out against white supremacists. 

Finally, on Monday morning, Trump made a speech condemning white supremacists. “Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he said. But for many Americans, it was too little, too late. 

Share image by PBS NewsHour/YouTube.

