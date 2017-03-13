  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways

by Andre Grant

March 13, 2017 at 16:00
Copy Link
Portugal. The_Man via “Feel It Still”

Three-plus years after their last album “Evil Friends,” Portugal. The Man is back with a snazzy new single titled “Feel It Still.” While the dreamy video would be reason enough to sing its praises, it’s the added details that make this five-minute video truly worth watching.

Along the video’s journey, viewers will spot a few tiny asterisks pop up, inviting them to click and learn more about 30 different social justice movements.

Portugal. The Man front man John Gourley curls and cuts his way through the video in white overalls as the delightfully hand-drawn circles show viewers where to click. If viewers catch them in time, they will each take you to a specific message like “Fund Planned Parenthood” or “Save the EPA.”

The interactive video features clickable action items like this one

The group worked in collaboration with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy, combining the WIREWAX video platform (an engine that allows users to interact with streaming video) with the visual’s apocalyptic terrain to create an eerie canvas to interface with.

“We worked with so many rad people on this album but ended up with just the four of us in a basement at 4 a.m. trying to say something that mattered," Gourley said. "Trying to write music that would help people feel they’re not alone, even if they’re angry or feeling lost. This video is our way of saying that we’re all in this together.”

Try your hand at picking out all the Easter eggs in the interactive video. And, as always, stay woke.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

How Trump’s Broken Promise About A Pipeline Is Failing U.S. Workers

When “Made in America” means “Made in Russia” by Ben Jervey
Communities

Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa

They feel the move was an insult to their cause, especially after learning Trump met with TMZ later that day by Penn Collins
Culture

On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast

If you’ve never seen a weather report comprised of Biggie lyrics … now’s your chance by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Congressman stands by racist Twitter rant in new interview. https://t.co/KmomUnApSr https://t.co/Eb3SQb9ro1
Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways
Recent
Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant about 1 hour ago Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways about 1 hour ago Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store about 2 hours ago The Most Powerful Tool For Reaching Refugee and Immigrant Kids? Soccer about 3 hours ago 21 Children Are Suing The Trump Administration For Failing To Address Climate Change about 4 hours ago This Year’s Gay Pride Parade Will Be Drastically Different  about 4 hours ago Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach about 4 hours ago How Trump’s Broken Promise About A Pipeline Is Failing U.S. Workers about 4 hours ago Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa about 5 hours ago On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast about 6 hours ago Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave about 6 hours ago Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway?  about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers