Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

20-year-old places son for adoption, gets a heartwarming surprise from his new family

Though she never expected to see her son again, his adoptive parents chose to include her in every step of his life—and their story has touched thousands.

adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption

A mom teaches her young son how to fish.

YouTube @CBS Evening News
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Zoheb Alam
Zoheb Alam
See Full Bio
Aug 11, 2025

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

In closed adoptions, the identities of adoptive and biological parents are kept confidential. However, Jennifer and Chris Schoebinger broke this norm after just a week, deciding they wanted Austin to be part of their son's life. Jennifer said, "It was like, 'OK, this is the way it should be. She was part of our family." Chris added, "You know, you can't have too many people loving you, right? Why couldn't he be both of ours?"

adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption A newborn baby's feet peaks out from underneath a blanketvia Canva/Photos

The Schoebingers began sending Austin photos and bound books every year, detailing Steven's achievements. They did this to comfort Austin and keep her updated so that their eventual meeting would be seamless. Austin saw Steven for the first time since his adoption when he turned 7. They enjoyed their time together, with Austin teaching him how to fish, creating cherished memories. Austin said, "I was blessed beyond words." Steven added, "I kind of got the best of both worlds, for sure."

adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption A newborn baby smiles at the cameravia Canva/Photos

Now 28, Steven is married and a father. He chose to name his child Riley, his birth name. For Austin, life has come full circle as she is now a proud grandmother of Riley. Chris said, "I think the lesson we learned is that sometimes we create barriers where barriers don't need to be. And when we pull down those barriers, we really find love on the other side."

The whole documented story was uploaded on YouTube by CBS News and has garnered over 30,000 views so far.

Comment from @deeann424 - YouTube www.youtube.com

People have expressed their love for the adoptive family and have appreciated their special gesture towards Austin. @juliejulie1545 commented, "Speaks volumes of his adoptive parents and also the love of his natural mother to make the hardest decision on earth." @marialongoria8774 wrote, "Such good wonderful people. And Steven is one lucky kid. So much love."

adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption Supportive commentYouTube I @deeann424

@juliejulie1545 commented, "Speaks volumes of his adoptive parents and also the love of his natural mother to make the hardest decision on earth." @marialongoria8774 wrote, "Such good wonderful people. And Steven is one lucky kid. So much love."

adoption story, birth mother reunion, open adoption, family love, adoptive parents, adoption journey, heartfelt adoption story, parenting inspiration, family reunification, child adoption Supportive commentYouTube I @deeann424

This article originally appeared last year.

adoption journeyadoption storyadoptive parentsbirth mother reunionchild adoptionfamily lovefamily reunificationheartfelt adoption storyopen adoptionparenting inspirationpast events

The Latest

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack
Past Events

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

tipping debate, waiter returns tip, restaurant tipping culture, tipping expectations, tipping controversy, fair wages restaurant, Reddit tipping story, tipping norms, tipping culture debate
Past Events

Diner stunned as waiter returns $25 tip, saying it’s too low

pit bulls, dogs, rescue stories, dog behavior, animal behavior
Animals

Brave pit bull saves unconscious owners by flagging down stranger

walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales
Work & Money

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

More For You

funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
monster under the bed, babysitter story, home intruder arrested, child safety, Barton County Sheriff, protection-from-abuse order, child endangerment, domestic violence awareness, real-life horror stories, family safety

A mom checks her daughter's bedroom

via Canva/Photos

A Kansas child said there was a monster under the bed. It turned out to be real.

Most of us have heard a sleepy little voice say: “There’s a monster under my bed.” Usually, these fears are eased with a quick peek and a reassuring hug. But in Great Bend, Kansas—about 189 miles southwest of Topeka—one babysitter found something that made every parent’s worst fear come true.

The Unexpected ‘Monster’ Under the Bed

According to a statement from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, it was 10:30 p.m. on a Monday when deputies responded to a call at a home in Great Bend. A babysitter had been putting the children to bed when one of them insisted there was a “monster” lurking under their bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

Keep ReadingShow less
prenup revenge, Reddit relationship stories, in-law conflict, family drama, marriage prenup, financial revenge, breakup stories, marriage and money, family karma

Woman scrolls on her tablet on a private plane

Canva

In-laws demanded a prenup to protect their son’s money—but she was secretly richer

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, but for one woman, it became a battle for basic respect. From the very start, her in-laws never accepted her, even pushing for a prenup because they assumed she was after their son’s money. What they didn’t know was that she was actually far wealthier than him.

Reddit user u/Potential_Low_8645 shared her story, revealing how years of hostility, exclusion, and disrespect from her husband’s family led her to finally leave—and thanks to the prenup they insisted on, she walked away without losing a dime.

Keep ReadingShow less
airline seat swap, pregnant mom flight request, travel etiquette debate, airplane seat controversy, Mumsnet seat swapping, flying with toddlers, airplane passenger conflicts, viral parenting stories

A woman sits in a first-class seat on an airplane

Canva

Pregnant mom asks passengers to swap for first-class seats—and the internet isn't having it

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing." She normally books front-row spots for ease, but those were unavailable this time. Now seated farther back, she worried about managing the flight with her young child. “

Keep ReadingShow less
math education, teaching methods, multiplication, addition strategy, classroom controversy, grading fairness, student learning, teacher feedback, math problems, education debate, school grading
Memories of testing like this gets people fired up.
via Imgur

The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere.

A simple math problem sparked a massive debate on Reddit, racking up more than 10,000 comments. Or, 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 views.

A student was asked to use the “addition strategy” to solve 5×3. They wrote 5+5+5, which equals 15. Correct, right? Not according to their teacher, who docked points and insisted the answer should be written as 3+3+3+3+3—also 15.

Keep ReadingShow less
overwhelmed mothers, parenting help, new parents, mother support, Celeste Yvonne, parenting advice, asking for help, parenting letter, motherhood challenges, postpartum support, marriage communication, co-parenting tips, newborn care, parenting roles, mental load, new mom struggles, parenting balance, family teamwork, viral parenting story, relationship support
Celeste Yvonne wrote a letter to her husband asking for help.
Photo via Celeste Yvonne, used with permission.

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help, then it went viral

An open letter by Celeste Yvonne shows overwhelmed mothers how to ask for support.

Taking care of a newborn baby is mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausting. For the first four months (at least!), new parents have to dedicate every part of themselves to caring for this young life.

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025