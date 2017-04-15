  • Trending
Trump

Shock And Outrage Over The Alt-Right At Berkeley

by Raleigh Van Ness

April 15, 2017 at 22:00
Copy Link

One of the most widespread concerns about Trump’s presidency was that his disrespectful attitudes towards women and minorities would foment a permissive culture of misogyny and racism among his supporters.

On Saturday, that behavior was on full display as a white supremacist was captured on video punching a female protestor in the face. The clash among pro-Trump and anti-Trump activists had already descended into chaos, as you’ll see in this video. The encounter happens several seconds in.

The perpetrator is allegedly Nathan Damigo, founder of the white supremacist group Identity Europa, a fraternity for “awakened Europeans.” It appears Damigo, a former Marine who served in Iraq, has been trolling college campuses for months, posting racist signs that read, “Protect Your Heritage” and “Let’s Become Great Again.”

The April 15 protest in Berkeley started off civil, then turned violent as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protestors clashed at the famously liberal college campus. The woman has not been identified at this time.

For more on this protest and video, go to Raw Story.

