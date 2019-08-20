go to Upworthy

Jewish activists were protesting an ICE facility when a truck drove straight toward them

Eric Pfeiffer
08.20.19

It was the kind of video you can't take your eyes off of no matter how horrible the end result appears to be. A group of protestors were peacefully organized outside an ICE detention center in Rhode Island, opposing the federal government's policy toward immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Suddenly, a truck enters into the camera view of a protester and heads directly toward the crowd of 300 young people.

The protesters don't budge, shouting at the driver, "The whole world is watching!"

Only at last instant does the driver come to a screeching halt, mere feet from potentially driving over the crowd.

Since being posted to Twitter, over two million people have viewed the gut-wrenching footage.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the incident, though some of the protesters claim they were pepper-sprayed by correctional facility officers when they jumped on the truck. Nonetheless, the moment provoked an outcry from people around the nation. It was a short moment, perhaps literally inches from a fatal disaster that could have exploded into something far worse.

And the symbolism cannot be ignored. The group, Never Again Action, is composed of young Jewish activists who see glaring similarities between America's current detention policies and those tactics employed by Nazi Germany against Jews during World War 2.

RELATED: Permit denied for 'straight pride' parade in California

People demanded accountability and answers. Was it an ICE official? An unhinged counter-protester who walked back from horrific violence at the last moment?

The specifics remain unclear but one important detail has emerged: Capt. Thomas Woodworth, a correctional officer at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, has resigned.

Officials at the privately contracted detention facility have not revealed whether Woodworth was the still-unnamed individual behind the wheel but his resignation strongly suggested it was either him or someone working under his authority.

It's a start but still so far from an ending. Never Again Action posted a statement after the resignation demanding more answers accountability from those operating the facility:

"We are glad to hear that Captain Woodworth has resigned. We hope that will not be the end of an effort to hold him accountable for attempting to run over multiple Jewish youth and elders peacefully protesting.

However, Woodworth's resignation is just the beginning. First, he should face criminal charges for his actions which endangered the lives of protesters on Wednesday night. The other officers who indiscriminately pepper-sprayed a distraught and traumatized crowd must face accountability for the violence they enacted, which sent three more people to the hospital.

We expect the investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General to continue and to address the violence and dehumanization that is an integral part of the ICE detention process. If these officers felt empowered to attack a group of protesters in front of the public and the media, imagine what kind of violence must be taking place inside the prison, out of site, against vulnerable immigrants and people of color.
That is why we will continue to take action. Woodworth has resigned, but many others remain. We urge all ICE officers to join us in making the moral choice: quit your jobs, stand with us.

Our Jewish heritage demands that we stand against dehumanization and atrocities. "Never Again" means that we will not give up until the Wyatt is shut down and all detainees are released, and until Rhode Island acts to ban the operation of private, for-profit prisons in the state. "Never Again" means that we will keep protesting until all immigrants have been released from prisons and concentration camps, and until papers have been secured for the 11 million undocumented people living in this country."


A shocking tragedy was avoided. But it's still symbolic of just how heated and divisive this issue has become. Young people are literally lining up to defend the human rights and dignity of people they have never met and are unlikely to ever meet. It's an act of compassion and beauty in the face of terror. It's an act of defiance that reminds us of the very best of what it means to be an American, standing up to the face of oppression. That it comes against the face of our government says so much about the challenges that lie ahead but offers faith and inspiration for those who are willing to demand truth and accountability from those in power.

ice detention centers immigration
popular

A Mississippi venue canceled an interracial wedding because of ‘Christian belief’

They were 100% wrong.

via Google Maps

Anne Lamott once put it perfectly when she wrote, "You can safely assume you've created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do."

When it comes to Christianity, some practitioners believe that the words of Jesus Christ help them to be welcoming of people regardless of their race or sexuality. While others use the Bible to validate their own prejudices.

In fact, one of the reasons slavery was able to thrive in the South is that it aligned with teachings found in the Bible.

Keep Reading Show less
interracial marriage boonesville missisippi boone’s camp event hall interracial wedding mississippi
Communities

MTV quietly removed Michael Jackson’s name from its Video Vanguard Award

Was it right in doing so?

via Michael Jackson / YouTube

What the hell should we do with Michael Jackson?

Jackson was, without a doubt, one of the most electrifying performers to ever step foot on a stage. His music is timeless. His videos are some of the most creative ever produced, and his dance moves were out of this world.

Keep Reading Show less
MTV michael jackson
Culture

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis takes dead aim at Trump in a must-read essay

U.S. Secretary of Defense / Flickr

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis didn't last too long in the Trump Administration. Last December, he resigned after disagreeing with President Trump over his decision to withdraw from Syria.

In his resignation letter he wrote that his "concrete solutions and strategic advice, especially keeping faith with our allies, no longer resonated" and that the president has "the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned" with his own.

Since his resignation, Mattis has been relatively silent about his brief stint in the Administration, but now he's come forward with an eloquently-written essay published in The Wall Street Journal that offers level-headed criticism of Trump.

Keep Reading Show less
CNN Fox News MSNBC james mattis trump
Politics

Research shows that people who use emojis have more sex

Will emjois save us from the Great American Sex Drought?

via edwardgazel/flickr

While news out of Washington shows that the U.S. may be headed for an economic recession, its been mired in an even more depressing downturn over the past few years: The Great American Sex Drought.

Sorry, Millennials, but you share the majority of the blame.

In 2018, the number of Americans who said they didn't have sex for an entire year was the highest it's ever been, and from 2008 to 2018, the number of Americans between ages 18 and 29 who reported having no sex doubled.

Keep Reading Show less
Tinder tips online dating
Lifestyle

Anti-science mother argues her kids are better off homeschooled than getting immunized

via zoezimmm / Imgur

There are few more perniciously dangerous conspiracy theories being shared online than the idea that vaccines cause autism.

This has led to a decline in Americans vaccinating their children, resulting in a massive increase in measles. This year has already seen over 1,200 cases of measles, a disease that was eradicated in the U.S. nearly 20 years ago.

A 2015 Pew Research study found that 83% of Americans think the measles vaccine is safe, while 9% think it's not. Another 7% are not sure. But when you look at the polls that include parents of minors, the numbers get worse, 13% believe that the measles vaccine is unsafe.

There is zero truth to the idea that vaccines cause autism. In fact, a recent study of over 650,000 children found there was no link whatsoever.

RELATED: A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don't cause autism

A great example of the lack of critical thinking shown by anti-vaxxers was a recent exchange on Facebook shared to Imgur by zoezimmm.

A parent named Kenleigh at a school in New Mexico shared a photo of a sign at reads: "Children will not be enrolled unless an immunization record is presented and immunizations are up-to-date."

This angered a Facebook user who went on a senseless tirade against vaccinations.

"That's fine, I'll just homeschool my kids," she wrote. At least they won't have to worry about getting shot up in school or being bullied, or being beat up / raped by the teachers!"

To defend her anti-vaccination argument, she used a factually incorrect claim that Amish people don't vaccinate their children. She also incorrectly claimed that the MMR vaccine is ineffective and used anecdotal evidence from her and her father to claim that vaccinations are unnecessary.

She also argued that "every human in the world is entitled to their own opinion." Which is true, but doesn't mean that wildly incorrect assumptions about health should be tolerated.

She concluded her argument with a point that proves she doesn't care about facts: "It doesn't matter what you say is not going to change my mind."

RELATED: 12 medical professionals shared their most memorable anti-vaxxer stories and you won't stop face-palming

While the anti-vaxxer was incorrect in her points, it must also be pointed out that some of the people who argued with her on Facebook were rude. That should never be tolerated in this type of discourse, but unfortunately, that's the world of social media.

Here's the entire exchange:

via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur


via zoezimmm / imgur

The post received a ton of responses on imgur. Here are just a few:

"'In my opinion...' 'I believe...' That's not how facts work."

"You're entitled to your opinion. And everyone else is entitled to call you a dumbass."

"'What I do with my children is no concern to you at all.' Most of the time, true. When your kid might give mine polio, not true."

"If my child can't bring peanut butter, your child shouldn't bring preventable diseases."

It's important to call out people who spread dangerous views, especially how they pertain to health, on social media. But people should do so with respect and civility.

vaccinations and autism
Health