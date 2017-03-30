  • Trending
Culture

These People Just Found Out Trump Won The Presidency 

by Kate Ryan

March 30, 2017 at 10:00
Copy Link
Image via Channel 4

If you thought you had it bad living through the 2016 presidential election, just imagine waking up one day and having to find out about 2016 all at once. Such is the case for 10 reality show contestants who spent a year in the woods of Scotland. When the reality series, Eden, began last March, 23 contestants ventured into the Scottish Highlands as part of a social experiment (13 ultimately dropped out before filming finished). Only problem? Producers neglected to tell the remaining 10 contestants that the show had been canceled in August after only four episodes aired, The Guardian reports.

Since reentering the modern world, those unfortunate (or perhaps lucky?) 10 have learned Donald Trump is president of the “free world,” Brexit happened, and Brangelina are no longer a thing. But the saddest news of all may be that only a fraction of their struggle in the wilderness made it to television. A representative from Channel 4, the station that broadcasted the first few episodes, said in a statement:

“The appeal of ‘Eden’ is that it was a real experiment and when filming began we had no idea what the results would be and how those taking part would react to being isolated for months in a remote part of the British Isles. That’s why we did it and the story of their time, including the highs and the lows, will be shown later this year.”

Still, a few of the participants who left before the experiment was over claim the show does not accurately depict what happened among the contestants. (Sound familiar?) Apparently, contestant Tom Wah left the show after feeling as though he’d been misled. In a tweet, he explained, “What you see on TV is all bullshit. You’re not seeing the whole picture. The programme is extremely misleading.” Recently, Wah added that “Eden” was a “load of rubbish.” Rubbish or not, news of this major deception will practically guarantee higher ratings whenever the show does air. 

