Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
A Russian Propaganda Network Took Over C-SPAN’s Feed, Leading To Hacking Concerns The responses by the Russian network won’t make you feel much better.
-
It’s Not Just Trump, His Probable FDA Chief Has Conflicts Of Interest Too Jim O'Neill has a history with algae you need to know about
-
Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy Trump’s endorsement is one the company from Maine would probably like to avoid
-
Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Natalie Portman For ‘No String Attached’ ‘In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar’
-
Read The Letter Coretta Scott King Wrote In 1986 Condemning Jeff Sessions She addresses the same concerns we have today
-
Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students The assignment paper suggests, “If you think you’re too fat, keep it to yourself,” and other wildly misogynistic advice.
Live Well. Do Good.
Trump wants to put anti-vaxxer in charge of major autism committee. https://t.co/zHdYYg9VrR https://t.co/t4tcS8etLP
Recent
A Russian Propaganda Network Took Over C-SPAN’s Feed, Leading To Hacking Concerns The Creative Way Thousands Of Women Are Getting To The March On Washington It’s Not Just Trump, His Probable FDA Chief Has Conflicts Of Interest Too Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Natalie Portman For ‘No String Attached’ Read The Letter Coretta Scott King Wrote In 1986 Condemning Jeff Sessions Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students Trump's Meeting With This Man Threatens To Make Anti-Vaxxing A Matter Of Policy Here’s How Much Trump’s Inauguration Will Cost Taxpayers ‘My Pronouns Are...” Buttons Instruct Strangers How To Address People Per Their Preferred Gender This Burger, Inspired By Trump’s Alleged Sexual Fetish, Is Helping Raise Funds For Planned Parenthood The Virus That Could Get Rid Of Alcoholism
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.