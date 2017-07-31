Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump Voter Shocked Her Husband Is About To Be Deported
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Very Funny Comic Perfectly Shows the Differences Between Generations 
    by Craig Carilli
  3. 3 3
    A Pharmacist Is Caught Adding A ‘Sexist Surcharge’ For The Morning-After Pill
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    German Man Swims To Work To Beat Traffic
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This Website Will Tell You If Your Tap Water Could Be Unsafe
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    This App Can Detect Signs Of Skin Cancer From Photos Of Your Skin
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Your Favorite Products Are Being Made Smaller At The Same Price Thanks To ‘Shrinkflation’
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    The World Value Survey’s Map of Worldwide Racial Intolerance
    by Tod Perry
Design

12-Year-Old Kid’s ‘Minimalist’ Lego Sculpture Goes Viral

by Tod Perry

July 31, 2017 at 13:20
Copy Link
Photo by Diane Sander via Public Domain Photography/Flickr.

Whether it’s Damien Hirst suspending a dead shark in a vat of formaldehyde or Andress Serrano’s “Piss Christ” photograph, the art world is often challenged by artists to consider the primordial question: What is art? According to Pablo Picasso: “We all know that art is not truth. Art is a lie that makes us realize truth.” And painter Georgia O’Keeffe believes art is about “filling a space in a beautiful way.”

Recently, a 12-year old kid by the name of “Riley” challenged how people express themselves through Lego building blocks with his submission to a Kids Creations contest. Riley’s submission was a single yellow brick entitled “worm.” Was it a statement on how the rudimentary form of Lego blocks inhibit true self-expression? Was Riley challenging how we project our own internal thoughts onto Lego creations? Or was the “worm” simply all Riley could come up with?

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Riley’s mind-blowing art.

Share image by Diane Sander via Public Domain Photography/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Trump’s Top Strategist Says He’s Trying To Convince The President To Legalize Marijuana

“Everyone evolves in their views. If not, there’s something wrong with you.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Money

A Mayor Is Inviting Trans Soldiers Banned By Trump To Join His Police Department

With these three tweets, he let trans soldiers know they’re both appreciated and welcome. by Penn Collins
Education

Mom Claims She Baked Brownies With Breast Milk For School Fundraiser

In case you needed a reminder that schools shouldn't have to depend on fundraisers. by Liz Dwyer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
12-Year-Old Kid’s ‘Minimalist’ Lego Sculpture Goes Viral
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch 12 days ago Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy 12 days ago Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady 12 days ago Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth 12 days ago A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun  12 days ago Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School 12 days ago Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don 13 days ago Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn 13 days ago The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today 13 days ago Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act 13 days ago This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars 13 days ago This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink 13 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers