The valiant people of the Sea Shepherd are best known for fighting whalers on “Whale Wars.” Now, they’re turning their attention to helping a major problem affecting sea life across the world: pollution. “Nine million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year, killing one million seabirds and 100,000 marine animals,” the organization says on its Instagram page. So they joined up with designer Andrea Vida to create a new line of Pollutoys —stuffed animals that teach young children about ocean pollution.

Pollutoys are adorable, plush sea animals, but behind their cute faces lies a sad reality. Their insides are crammed with indigestible plastic garbage: bottles, bags cutlery, cups and all of the other plastic junk that makes its way to our oceans. Studies show that reaching young children with a message of environmental consciousness can help build a foundation that lasts throughout their lives. That makes pollutoys a fun way to encourage the next generation to fight ocean pollution.