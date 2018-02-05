Slacktavists Turn Into Activists At These Rowdy Dinner Parties 

Recently on GOOD
Father’s Reaction To His Daughter’s ‘Lady Issues’ Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons He’s a real ride-or-die dad.
Rumored Prince Hologram Fails To Materialize During The Super Bowl Halftime Show Prince would have absolutely hated the idea.
New Emails Reveal How The FBI Really Reacted When Trump Fired James Comey “I hope this is an instance of fake news.”
Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Eli’s team may be down in the dumps, but he’s had the time of his life.
Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit To many players, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't what it used to be.
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl Facing a bittersweet scenario, the injured quarterback was all class in wishing his replacement the best.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy